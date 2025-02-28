We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9000 BTU DUALCOOL Prestige Single Split Air Conditioner
The Red Dot
LG DUALCOOL, the Red Dot Winner 2024 in the category 'Heating and Air Conditioning Technology'.
Intelligent cooling, perfectly tuned
DUAL Vane
Freeze Cleaning
Soft Air
Gentle breeze adjusted to your needs
Soft Air2) switches to indirect airflow when your ideal temperature is reached, keeping you comfortable and not too cold.
Ideal airflow direction, any-temperature comfort
Dual vane spreads airflow up or down, further and faster3), for ideal comfort in any season.
Energy efficiency blends with warmth
Experience reliable warmth with our energy-efficient dual inverter heat pump. Stay relaxed with low energy consumption.
Smart heating, lower energy
Pair the air conditioner heat pump with a traditional heater to keep the temperatures up and help reduce energy consumption.
*TÜV Rheinland has verified that the LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump(A13RJH) saves more energy than electric heaters under the proposed test conditions.
*Date/Test: 2021.10 LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber,
*Test Condition: 27.8 ㎡/ 66.7㎥, Indoor DB (12.0±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)%, Outdoor DB (7.0±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)%
*Test Model/Method:
-A13RJH(LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump(3500W, Fan Speed High, Setting 29℃)
-Standing Type electric radiator heater(3200W, Fan Speed High, Max. temperature)
-Standing Type electric infrared heater(3000W, Fan Speed High, Max. temperature)
*Each sample was operated for a total of 8 hours under test conditions, and the power consumption was measured and compared.
*Test result: LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump(A13RJH) saves up to 66% more energy than far infrared ray heater and 68% more energy than a radiator under the proposed test conditions.
*The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
Stay warm through extreme cold
Designed for extreme cold, this unit can heat at 100% power at -25℃ and stays warm at -35℃6), providing reliable comfort in harsh winters.
Freeze Cleaning
Keep hard-to-reach areas easy to clean
Freeze Cleaning8) mode makes cleaning inside your air conditioner simple. Thawed ice helps wash away dirty pollutants, reducing harmful bacteria for a fresher home.
Pre-Filter
Big dust particles get trapped at the first line of defense.
Smart living begins with LG ThinQ™
Control your air conditioner and receive the latest alerts on the convenient LG ThinQ™ 9).
Simple control with voice assistant
Tell your AI speaker what you need. Simply say, 'Turn on/off,' and the your AI speaker will listen, then the air conditioner will respond.
Connect and control from anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ lets you connect with your air conditioner like never before. Start it easily with just a tap.
Efficient product maintenance
The LG ThinQ™ keeps an eye on your air conditioner, helping you track energy usage and manage everyday maintenance effortlessly.
*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.
1)Human Detecting Sensor
-This function can be turned on/off through remote control or LG ThinQ.
-The “Human Detecting Sensor” operates only cooling and heating mode.
-The Human Detecting Sensor range is up to 5m. Depending on usage conditions, sensor detection range may be shortened.
-The judgment time of absence human detection can be set from 20 to 120 minutes through LG ThinQ(Default 20 minutes).
2)Soft Air
-In Soft Air mode, the bottom air outlet is closed and the front air outlet provides indirect airflow.
-This feature is only applicable in Cool/Fan/AI Air mode.
-When operating in AI Air mode, the Soft Air function is automatically enabled based on the room environment.
-To use the Soft Air function alone, it can be manually activated using remote control or LG ThinQ.
-Airflow temperature can only be set on LG ThinQ when using Soft Air mode only, not during AI Air mode.
-When using Soft Air mode only, the lowest room temperature that can be set is 24℃.
3)DUAL Vane
-Date 2023.10.
-Test Conditions: LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9㎡/ 50.1㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode
-Test Method: Measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.
-Test Model: S3-M12KL2MB(LG previous platform-single vane), S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)
-Test result: LG new platform(DUAL Vane) has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode than LG previous platform(single vane) base on test condition.
-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions
4)22% longer
-Date: 2024.12, Measurement results in LG air conditioner R&D Center,
-Test conditions: Product installation height 2.0m, Fan mode airflow, vane angle P1.
-Test method: Using an airflow measurement probe, measurements were taken at 0.2m intervals from 0.1m to 1.7m in height. The maximum airflow reach distance was determined by measuring the airflow speed for 180 seconds at each point, considering the airflow to have reached if the speed exceeded 0.25m/s for more than 50% of the time.
-Test model: S3-Q24121D0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)
-Test result: Under the proposed test conditions, the maximum airflow reach distance was confirmed to be over 22m.
-The airflow reach of the LG previous platform-single vane(S3-W18KL33A) is up to 18m.
-The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
5)Sleep Timer+
-Sleep Timer+ automatically adjusts the temperature by analyzing your usage patterns while driving in sleep mode.
-To use the Sleep Timer+ feature, you need to set it up for the first time via LG ThinQ.
-Sleep Timer+ can only be used in cooling mode.
-The airflow strength is set automatically through usage pattern analysis and can be adjusted via LG ThinQ.
-The set temperature range of Sleep Timer+ is 22~28℃.
6)Extreme cold
-Test Date: 2024.11.
-Testing Institution: LG Air Conditioning Test Laboratory
-Test Model: S3-W12121GA
-Test Conditions: Indoor DB 21.1℃(WB 15.6℃), Outdoor DB -25℃, DB -35℃, Set Temperature 29℃, Airflow Speed High (F5), Heating Mode Operation
-Test Method: The product was operated under the proposed test conditions, with separate measurements taken for outdoor temperature of -25℃ and -35℃, and the average performance of the product was measured for 35 minutes in a stable state for each conditions.
-Test Results:
-Outdoor -25℃ Condition: Heating Rated Capacity 13,000 Btu/h vs. 13,250 Btu/h (over 100%) Heating performance confirmed
-Outdoor -35℃ Condition: Heating Rated Capacity 13,000 Btu/h vs. 9,319 Btu/h (over 70%) Heating performance confirmed
-The heating function may decrease as the outdoor temperature drops.
-The results are based on LG Laboratory testing and may vary depending on installation and operating conditions.
7)Window open detection
-The initial setting is off when the product is shipped. This function can be set up through LG ThinQ only.
-The “Window open detection” is available in Cooling and Heating mode only.
-This function operates by detecting sudden changes in room temperature within a short period of time (when a 1.5℃ increase or 2.5℃ decrease is detected within 5 minutes).
-The default energy saving mode operating time is 10 minutes and can be set up to 60 minutes through LG ThinQ.
8)Freeze Cleaning
-TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230H9, KR237102, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG.
-This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.
-Test institution: TÜV Rheinland
-Test period: 2023. 04~05
-Test Model: SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)
-Test bacteria: Up to 99.0% reduction rate of "Pseudomonas aeruginosa" confirmed
-This function can be operated through ThinQ only.
-Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.
9)LG ThinQ
-LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
-Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
-Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
-Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
-Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
FAQ
What is a suitable temperature setting for my air conditioner?
When you turn on the air conditioner for the first time, set it to a low temperature and use a strong wind setting to quickly lower the temperature in the room. Once your room has cooled sufficiently, 25℃ is the optimal temperature to maintain a cool house and save energy.
The DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology enables 40%1) faster cooling and saves up to 70%2) more energy than non-inverter models.
1)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃).
2)Verified by TÜV: LG inverter air conditioners (US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners (TS-H2465DAO).
*Initial Temperature (Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature (26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
What is the difference between an inverter air conditioner and a non-inverter air conditioner?
Inverter air conditioners operate more efficiently than non-inverter air conditioners.
Non-inverter air conditioners have compressors working at the same speed regardless of indoor temperature, turning off when the desired temperature is reached and turning on again when the temperature rises.
Inverter air conditioners operate by adjusting the compressor speed faster at higher temperatures and slower at lower temperatures, which means they save more energy than non-inverter air conditioners and enable faster cooling and quieter operation.
How can I clean and manage the air conditioner?
For clean wind and strong performance, the filter needs to be cleaned every two weeks. Wash the Pre-Filter with lukewarm water or use a neutral detergent for more stubborn dirt. After washing with water, dry the Pre-Filter in the shade away from direct sunlight. Clean an optional filter (Ultrafine dust filter, Fine Dust Filter, Allergy filter etc.) with a vacuum or a soft brush, but do not clean with water. You can use Auto Clean+1) function for more convenient air conditioning management that automatically dries the AC interior when you turn it off2).
1)Initial Auto Clean+ setup requires the ThinQ app or remote control. Check the manual included with the product for details.
2)When the product is turned off, it automatically sets an appropriate drying time based on the operating conditions. The drying time can be up to 30 minutes and may vary depending on the product. The function is set to off when shipped from the factory. The function may be change without notice. Please check the manual enclosed with the product for details.
How can I reduce electricity bill while using the air conditioner?
You can save energy by selecting appropriate temperatures when cooling and heating and by regularly cleaning the filters to reduce unnecessary energy wastage. It is recommended to set air conditioner to 25℃ for cooling and 21℃ for heating. Additionally, using the kW Manager feature of LG air conditioners helps you use the desired amount of power. To use the kW Manager feature, a connection to ThinQ is required, and it is only available on models that support this feature. Please refer to the manual included with the product for more details.
How do I install the air conditioner?
Among the various types of air conditioners, a professional engineer must install Split type air conditioners because the installation process requires drilling through walls to connect outdoor and indoor units, and electrical wiring work.
Can LG air conditioners provide heating as well as cooling?
LG air conditioners have both cooling and heating functions, so they can be used all year round. LG air conditioners use heat pump technology to provide efficient heating.
How quiet is the air conditioner?
Thanks to LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology, inverter air conditioners are generally quiet. Models equipped with LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor™ technology optimize operating noise to maintain a quiet environment. Noise levels can vary depending on each model, so it is advisable to check the noise specifications of each model before purchasing. In general, inverter air conditioners operate more quietly than non-inverter air conditioners.
What are the benefits of a dual vane?
Providing you with ideal comfort in any season, the dual vanes disperse airflow both upward and downward, reaching farther and faster. With biomimetic technology, the 6-level angle-adjustable dual vanes offer tailored airflow control at your fingertips.
Strong airflow can be directed from both the front and bottom vanes. The dual vanes can send cool air upward for up to 23% faster cooling without a drafty sensation and direct warm air downward for up to 6% faster heating, avoiding direct hot air.
*Date 2023.10.
*Test Conditions: LG air conditioner home environment testing chamber, 20.9㎡/ 50.1㎥, Jet Mode, Indoor DB (33±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (35±0.3)℃/ RH (50±5)% 18℃ setting on cooling mode, Indoor DB (12±0.3)℃/ RH (60±5)%, Outdoor DB (7±0.3)℃/ RH (87±5)% 30℃ setting on heating mode
*Test Method: Measuring the time required to drop 5℃ (for cooling)/ rise 5℃ (for heating), from the initial average room temperature.
*Test Model: S3-M12KL2MB(LG previous platform-single vane), S3-M121L1C0(LG new platform-DUAL Vane)
*Test result: LG new platform(DUAL Vane) has up to 23% faster in cooling mode, 6% faster in heating mode than LG previous platform(single vane) base on test condition.
*The performance result may vary depending on actual usage conditions.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
3810
-
Heating Capacity Max(Btu/hr)
4840
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
570 / 200
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(inch)
35 1/4 x 12 3/32 x 9 1/4
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
3810
-
Capacité de refroidissement nominale (BTU/h)
12000
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
2640 / 900
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
570 / 200
-
Heating Capacity Max(Btu/hr)
4840
-
Heating Capacity Rated/Min(Btu/hr)
3220 / 900
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
724 / 190
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
895x307x235
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
11.0
-
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
24.3
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(inch)
34 1/4 x 25 19/32 x 13
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
870x650x330
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
45.0
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
99.2
-
Product Type
Mural
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
208 ~ 230, 60
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174085325
COMPLIANCE
-
Product Type & Model Name
S3NW09121GA
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-01
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
S3NW09121GA
CONVENIENCE
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
COOLING
-
Gestion intelligente de l’air
N/A
ENERGY SAVING
-
EER2 (Btu/hW)
15.8
-
HSPF2
13.5
-
SEER2
27.0
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
N/A
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Pre Filter
N/A
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
KUSAL091A
FONCTION RAC B2B
-
Dry Contact
N/A
-
Module PI485
N/A
-
Télécommande câblée
N/A
