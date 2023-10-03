About Cookies on This Site

LP1021GSB

LP1021GSB
Maximum Cooling

Maximum Cooling

LG portable air conditioners provide exceptional cooling power that will keep you and your family cool, comfortable, and in control.

Match Room Size to BTUs/hr

Picking the right home air conditioner is very easy with the right information. Before buying an air conditioner, find out how many BTUs you need.

*Based on U.S. DOE Standard, 10CFR PT. revised testing guidelines. Indicated maximum BTUs will be lower than models that use the ASHRAE standard.

Quiet Operation

Quiet Operation

LG portable air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as 52dB (when in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation that you'll barely notice.
3-in-1 Operation

3-in-1 Operation

The cool mode is ideal for powerful cooling and dehumidifying in hot days. In fan mode, the fan circulates air while dry mode is ideal for rainy and damp days.
Maximum Usability

Maximum Usability

Operate with LED display and simple selection control panel, up/down temperature adjustments, and fan speed selection, using the full-featured remote without leaving your bed, workspace, or couch.

24-hour On/Off Timer

Up to 24 hours of operation time can be set, your air conditioner turns off when you plan it to.

Auto Restart

If the power cuts off, your unit resumes its previous operation shortly after power is restored.

Auto Evaporating
System

After turning off the air conditioner, the drying function automatically runs for 10 minutes.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Capacity (BTU)
10,000
Dimension
443 x 750 x 375 mm
ThinQ
No
10 YEAR WARRANTY
No

All Spec

COOLING

Fan Speed

2

DEHUMIDIFICATION

Dehumidification

6.6 Pts/hr

CONVENIENCE

Remote Controller

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

Yes

DESIGN

Color(Body)

Black

GENERAL

Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

115, 60

Refrigerant Type

R32

Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

500

Product Dimension_WxHxD(inch)

17.44 x 29.53 x 14.76

Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

443 x 750 x 375

Product Weight(kg)

34

Product Weight(lb.)

74.96

10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner