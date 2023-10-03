14,000 BTU Cooling Portable Air Conditioner Cooling

About Cookies on This Site

Specs

LP1415WXRSM

SUMMARY

Capacity (BTU)
14,000
Dimension
18 1/2" x 33 1/16" x 13"
ThinQ
No
10 YEAR WARRANTY
No

All Spec

PERFORMANCE

BTU Performance

14,000

Dehumid. (Pts/Hr)

3.4

Dry Air Flow (CFM)

270

Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)

500

dBA Level (Front)

58

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

18 1/2" x 33 1/16" x 13"

Shipping (WxHxD)

23 1/8" x 34 15/32" x 17 1/2"

Net Weight (lbs.)

71.6

Shipping Weight (lbs.)

80.4

FEATURES

Display Panel

LED

Thermostat Control

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Energy Saver Function

Yes

Fan Speed: Cooling

3

Fan Only Speed

Yes

Auto Swing

Yes

Compressor

Rotary

Type Air Discharge

Inclined and Top

Outdoor Vent / Exhaust

Yes

Control Button Type

Standard

Auto Door Open/Close System

Yes

Indoor / Outdoor Fan Type

Blower

Water Full Indicator

Yes

Wi-Fi Control

Yes

MATERIALS/FINISHES

Available Colors

Grey

Easy-Roll Casters

Yes

Air Filter

Washable

Window Installation Kit

Yes

ELECTRICAL RATINGS

Voltage / 60 Hz

115

Watts

1,380

Rated Amps

12.0

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

