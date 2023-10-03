We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14,000 BTU DUAL Inverter Smart wi-fi Enabled Window Air Conditioner
*Some features may require 3rd party service subscriptions. Services limited to certain languages.
*Inverter Technology is a key attribute of LG's new room air conditioners. It is used in conjunction with a variable-speed compressor and adjusts the compressor motor speed to regulate temperature. This is more energy efficient than non-Inverter Technology room air conditioners, which turns the compressor either on or off to regulate temperature. In testing, LG's Inverter room air conditioner model (LW1522IVSM) showed a 25% Combined Energy Efficiency Ratio (CEER) positive difference when compared with the ENERGY STAR® minimum CEER requirement.
Match Room Size to BTUs/hr
Picking the right home air conditioner is very easy with the right information. Before buying an air conditioner, find out how many BTUs you need.
|Room Size (Sq. Ft.)
|BTUs/hr*
|250 (10'x25')
|6,000
|300 (15'x20')
|7,000
|350 (10'x35')
|8,000
|400 (20'x20')
|9,000
|450 (18'x25')
|10,000
*Based on U.S. DOE Standard, 10CFR PT. revised testing guidelines. Indicated maximum BTUs will be lower than models that use the ASHRAE standard.
*When in sleep mode.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Fan Speed
-
4
-
4way
-
Yes
-
Dehumidification
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Filter Alarm
-
Yes
-
Fan Mode
-
Turbo
-
Color(Body)
-
White
-
Bar Code
-
772454074936
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
-
Yes
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
-
115 , 60
-
Refrigerant Type
-
R32
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
-
1300
-
Est. Cooling Area (Sq. Ft.)
-
800
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(inch)
-
23.62 x 14.96 x 24.80
-
Product Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
-
600 x 381 x 630
-
Product Weight(kg)
-
51.7
