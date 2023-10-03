We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 2in1 14” | ultra-lightweight | 16:10 IPS display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
Delightfully light
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
Flip it back, it’s versatile
LG gram 2in1 will change its angle to fit your lifestyle. Do not change your posture for comfortable use.
LG gram-light-slim-versatile.
*The stylus pen is included in the package.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
360° touch display
Versatile in any angle
|A simple flip is what you need to suit your moment’s needs. The 360° hinge lets you switch from laptop to tablet and everything in between.
Versatile in any angle-laptop mode, tablet mode, tent mode, stand mode, flat mode.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES2.0)
Creative lifestyle with Stylus pen
Make sketches or jot down inspiring ideas whenever they come to mind. With 4,096 levels of tilt detection, the LG Stylus Pen offers a seamless writing experience and is a great assistant for you creativity.
*The stylus pen is included in the package.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*It is required to download the apps to use the features of the apps commented on above.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
16:10 High resolution
IPS premium display
Get captivated by rich, vivid colors in the high-resolution WUXGA (1920x1200) display. The 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
16:10 High resolution premium display.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The above video editing program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The color standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))
True multitasking freedom
Intel® Evo™ Edition
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
Experience power for work productivity. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, the LG gram enables seamless multitasking and meets your multiple intensive demands.
latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.
Windows 11
Windows 11 brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with Windows 11. Built with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.
Stay cool
Work and play with passion. Our powerful cooling system will help prevent overheating.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
AI-powered photo organization
You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.
With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Multi-device, simple sharing
Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.
*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
Dolby Atmos®
Immerse your senses
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos® technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Stay unplugged
Unleashed mobility. The 72Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play, no strings attached.
high-capacity battery.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
Easy connectivity
Ports for performance
Connect to various devices such as portable screens, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. So many ports make a plug-and-play paradise of productivity and lots of entertainment.
multi ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The connection to high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices is only available if the devices support the ports on the gram.
Key Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
14
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
-
Memory
-
Max 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 6400MHz, Dual Channel)
-
SSD
-
Dual SSD (M.2) NVMe PCIe Gen 4 : 1TB / 512GB / 256GB
-
weight(kg)
-
1.250
-
Resolution
-
WUXGA (1920x1200)
-
Graphic
-
iGPU : Intel® Arc™ graphics (MTL-H + 16GB), Intel® graphics (Others)
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home / Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.64 ~ 0.66
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram 360
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Black
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
-
IPS LCD Pen Touch (Wacom AES2.0 Support, Gorilla Glass Victus)
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Resolution
-
WUXGA (1920x1200)
-
Response Time
-
30 ms(Typical)
-
Size (cm)
-
35.5
-
Size (Inch)
-
14
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
-
iGPU : Intel® Arc™ graphics (MTL-H + 16GB), Intel® graphics (Others)
-
Memory
-
Max 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 6400MHz, Dual Channel)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home / Pro, Non-OS (KR, VN, SPAIN)
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
STORAGE
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
SSD
-
Dual SSD (M.2) NVMe PCIe Gen 4 : 1TB / 512GB / 256GB
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
-
BT 5.3
-
LAN
-
10/100 or Gigabit with RJ45 Gender (Option)
-
Webcam
-
FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic.
-
Wireless
-
Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
72 Wh Li-Ion
SOUND
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x2
Smart Amp (Max 2.5W x2)
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(inch)
-
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.64 ~ 0.66
-
Dimension(mm)
-
314 x 219.5 x 16.2 ~ 16.75
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
17.09 x 10.63 x 2.44
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
434 x 270 x 62
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.2
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.85
-
weight(kg)
-
1.250
-
weight(lb)
-
2.75
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Bamboo Paper
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
-
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
-
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
Yes
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
-
Yes
-
LG Pen Settings
-
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
-
Yes
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
- Common : New Stylus Pen(Wacom AES 2.0), USB-C to HDMI adapter
- Korea : Pouch, USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)
-
Buy Directly
14T90S-G.AA75A9
LG gram 2in1 14” | ultra-lightweight | 16:10 IPS display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor