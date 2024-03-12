Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 | Ultra-light & superslim | 16:10 OLED display | Intel® CoreTMUltra 7 Processor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 | Ultra-light & superslim | 16:10 OLED display | Intel® Core<sup>TM</sup>Ultra 7 Processor

16T90SP-K.AA78A9

LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 | Ultra-light & superslim | 16:10 OLED display | Intel® CoreTMUltra 7 Processor

Front view with keyboard
CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Honoree

Home Appliances

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 logo.

Start light

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 groupscene-tent mode and flat mode.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

lightest LG gram 2-in-1 laptop-16t90sp.

Ultra-light & superslim

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

Level up to Pro

LG gram 2-in-1 offer precise image with IPS LCD and OLED display.

Your Pro studio

High refresh rate supports smooth workflow.

Smooth workflow

LG gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

Get all connected

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

Ultra-light & superslim

The gram Pro 2in1, with its ultra-light build and powerful performance, takes you where you want.

1,399g

Lightweight

12.4mm

Superslim

lightest LG gram 2-in-1 laptop-16t90sp.

*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

strong body-durability-military-grade-test.

Military grade

Slim, but strong

You’ll be surprised how our gram thrives under pressure. Its tough endurance is proven by rigorous military standard tests. Designed with finesse, to endure.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs November 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

Pro. Anytime, anywhere.

Experience professional-grade power in a super versatile 2in1 form with an ultra-light body of 1,399g.

LG gram Pro 2in1.

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 supports pro grade performance. gram Link-connect with various devices-iOS-Android.

*The stylus pen is included in the package.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

360˚ touch display

Versatile in every angle

A simple flip is all you need to suit your moment's needs. The 360˚ hinge lets you switch from laptop to tablet and everything in between.

 

Versatile in every angle-laptop mode, tablet mode, tent mode, stand mode, flat mode.

Show you’re a pro

Crafted for elegance and efficiency, the 2in1 fits seamlessly into any workplace. Whether you’re working alone or with multiple collaborators, it provides the modes and the power for various tasks.

 

LG gram Pro 2-in-1 is good for collaborate.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Advanced stylus pen

Each stroke comes to life

Our stylus pen gives you nuanced precision with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Detailed tilt and stroke are captured, allowing fluid control and finesse. 

Also, thanks to the 120Hz high refresh rate, it delivers a smooth and responsive tactile experience without interruption or delay.

Advanced stylus pen respond seamlessly with 120hz high refresh rate.

Charge up in a snap

Snap on the stylus for immediate wireless charging. Magnetic convenience keeps your pen powered and in place without any extra cables.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The stylus pen is included in the package.

Powered like Pro

Intel® Evo™ Edition

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor

Powered by Intel's latest processor, LG gram facilitates professional-standard graphics work and opens up a world of possibilities for video editing. Whether gaming or working, LG gram takes you to a whole new level.

latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.

LPDDR5x

Max 16GB RAM

NVMe (Gen4)

Up to 1TB SSD

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.

Process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design without lagging.

Pro’s performance

Every work you start with gram Pro deserves to be completed as a masterpiece. You can generate AI images fast and process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design.

Process heavyweight work like footage editing and 3D design without lagging - Shown with Adobe Premiere Pro.

*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

cooling system.

Stay cool. Stay creative.

Work and play with passion, yet stay cool. Our powerful cooling system keeps your ideas flowing as smoothly as your projects.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Latest Windows OS

LG gram Pro maximizes productivity by stretching every pixel, thanks to the latest Windows OS. It coherently incorporates enhanced security, accessibility, and social features.

Pro-grade visuals with OLED

Step into a realm of stunning visuals with OLED technology. The ultra-fast refresh rate elevates your work and play with smoothness and vivid, lifelike colors that add sheer brilliance to your creative process.

16”
2560x1600

High resolution

OLED
True Black

Deeper color

Up to
120Hz

Refresh Rate

16:10
DCI-P3 100%

Wide range

LG OLED

Colors come alive

In the world of OLED, multiple things you do, from watching videos and gaming to creating digital content and graphic work, turn into a piece of artwork with vivid contrast and color.

LG gram 2-in-1 offer precise image with OLED display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

VRR (Various Refresh Rate)

Fluid display, have it the pro way

Experience fluid visuals, optimized to your work and needs. The gram Pro 2in1 intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 48Hz-120Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.

LG gram offer precise image with IPS LCD display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

16:10 High resolution display

Beyond screen, to spectacle

Dive deep into a wide spectrum of colors with the WQXGA+ (2880x1800) high resolution. OLED display brings your work and entertainment to life with breathtakingly vivid hues. Also, the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.

 

 

16:10 High resolution display shows more display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

See the full spectrum

Thanks to the OLED’s 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colors.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))

gram Link

Get all connected

LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

strong body-durability-military-grade-test.

AI-powered photo organization

You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.

With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.

*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Multi-device, simple sharing

Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.

Expand your world

Connect with your mobile device for an extended viewing experience.

Control it from gram

The easy control hub for your digital domain. Use gram's touchpad and keys to direct your connected devices. Creativity starts with your gram.

*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.

*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. 

Dolby Atmos

Surround your senses

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Stay unplugged

Unleashed mobility. The 77Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play.

Our AI Smart Assistant traces and alerts your power consumption status in advance, allowing extended battery life.

high-capacity battery.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.

Easy connectivity

Ports for optimal performance

Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. So many ports make a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.

HDMI, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), HP/MIC, USB 3.2.

*USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1), HDMI x1, HP/MIC x1.

*USB Type-C™﻿ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

  • Size (Inch)

    16inch

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H

  • Memory

    16GB (LPDDR5X Max 6400MHz, Dual Channel)

  • SSD

    1TB

  • weight(kg)

    1,399 

  • Resolution

    WQXGA+ (2880*1800) OLED

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 100% (Typical)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Advanced

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.06 x 9.99 x 0.49 ~ 0.51

All Spec

BATTERY

  • Battery

    77 Wh Li-Ion

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power Button with LED

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.3

  • Webcam

    FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic.

  • Wireless

    Intel WiFi-6E AX211

DESIGN

  • Color

    Black

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.06 x 9.99 x 0.49 ~ 0.51

  • Dimension(mm)

    357.3 x 253.8 x 12.4 ~ 12.9

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    18.7 x11.8 x 2.4

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    475 x 299 x 60

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.3

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.07

  • weight(kg)

    1,399 

  • weight(lb)

    3.08

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    400nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 100% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    LCD : 1500:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Multi

    OLED : SDC

  • Panel Type

    OLED Pen Touch, MPP2.0 support (Gorilla Glass Victus)

  • Pol

    Glare

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    48~120Hz VRR

  • Resolution

    WQXGA+ (2880*1800) OLED

  • Response Time

    0.2ms (Typ)

  • Size (cm)

    40.6cm

  • Size (Inch)

    16inch

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram Pro 360

LED

  • LED

    Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single color), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    68W

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Bamboo Paper

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    Yes

  • Intel® Unision

    Yes

  • LG Display Extension

    Yes

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    Yes

  • LG PC Manuals

    Yes

  • LG Security Guard

    Yes

  • LG Update & Recovery

    Yes

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    Yes

  • PCmover Professional

    Yes

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2)

STORAGE

  • SSD

    1TB

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Memory

    16GB (LPDDR5X Max 6400MHz, Dual Channel)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Advanced

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega dual cooling system

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view with keyboard

16T90SP-K.AA78A9

LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 | Ultra-light & superslim | 16:10 OLED display | Intel® CoreTMUltra 7 Processor