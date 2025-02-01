We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17" | Lightweight Intel® evo 13th Gen. Processors | Windows 11, Copilot, LG gram Link, WQXGA 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display
The light life
LG gram's lightweight of 1,350g in a slim body of 16.0mm matches any lifestyle freely. Engineered to pass rigorous military-grade tests, this design proves that durability and sleekness can go hand in hand.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
WQXGA high resolution & DCI-P3 99% wide colour gamut
Crisp details, vivid experiences
Immerse yourself in vibrant, rich colours with the stunning WQXGA resolution and the wide colour DCI-P3 99%. The LG gram brings your ideas to life with clarity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
17” 16:10 display
Stretch every visual moment
Boost your productivity with a bigger view. The 17-inch screen helps you see more at once, making tasks feel easier. The 16:10 aspect ratio gives you extra space, so you can scroll less and focus more. With DCI-P3 99% colour coverage, enjoy vibrant details and rich, true-to-life colours.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).
Anti-glare display
Stay focused, see clearly
Enjoy a sharp and vibrant display without worrying about reflections, even in bright environments.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, whether the device is iOS or Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 15.2 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.
*To install the LG gram Link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purpose. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*gram Link is scheduled for future updates, and the version update schedule may vary by country.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Smart power, unplug and play
Powered by a 80Wh high-capacity battery and our AI Smart Assistant, gram adapts to your environment, delivering optimized performance for longer hours. Boost your productivity and enjoy seamless play.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*To use the AI Smart Assistant's battery usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home Plus
-
Size (Inch)
17
-
Processor
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
i5-1334U (6 Cores: 2P + 4E, P: 1.3 ~ 4.5 GHz / E: 0.9 ~ 3.3 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 10 MB)
-
Memory
8GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
- NVMe: 256GB
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5 CPU)
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Dimension(inch)
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Multi
LGD
-
Panel Type
IPS Non Touch
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
WQXGA 2560*1600
-
Response Time
30 ms (Typical)
-
Size (cm)
43.18
-
Size (Inch)
17
DESIGN
-
Color
- Colour: Snow White, Silver, Obsidian Black
- A part: Mg (White/ Silver / Black)
- B part: PC-ABS (Black)
- C part: Mg (White/ Silver / Black), KBD: Texture (White/ Black)
- D part: Mg (White/ Silver / Black)
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel Iris Xe Graphics (i5 CPU)
-
Memory
8GB LPDDR4X (Dual Channel, 4266MHz)
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home Plus
-
Processor
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
i5-1334U (6 Cores: 2P + 4E, P: 1.3 ~ 4.5 GHz / E: 0.9 ~ 3.3 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 10 MB)
STORAGE
-
MMC Slot
Micro SD
-
SSD
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
- NVMe: 256GB
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.1
-
LAN
10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)
-
Webcam
HD Webcam with Dual Mic.
-
Wireless
WiFi 6E [echo], Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Tri-band, BT Combo)
POWER
-
AC Adapter
'- 65W (New, Small size) 2pole with external C to C 1.8m/3A cable, White/Black
(Wall-mount 'I' type, for US/CA/JP/TW)
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
BATTERY
-
Battery
72 Wh Li-Ion
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(inch)
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70"
-
Dimension(mm)
378.8 x 258.8 x 16.0~17.8
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4"
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
499 x 307 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.5
-
Shipping weight(lb)
5.6
-
weight(lb)
2.47
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Bamboo Paper
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Yes
-
LG Pen Settings
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable, USB-C to RJ45 adapter
(Vary by countries and SKU)
BUTTON
-
Button
Power button
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)
-
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x1, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 Type C (x1, with Power Delivery, Display Port)
LED
-
LED
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
THERMAL
-
Thermal
Mega cooling system
What people are saying
