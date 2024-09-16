We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.4 cu.ft Ultra capacity Front Load Dryer with Sensor Dry
Key Spec
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 38 11/16 x 31 3/8
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
-
Heat Source Type
Electric Heater
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Door Type
Round Door (No Cover)
-
Drum Back
Painted Steel
-
Drum Side
Alcosta
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dial + Touch LED
-
Delay Timer
1-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Timer Display
88
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
-
CEF
3.94
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
Yes
FEATURES
-
Type
Vented Dryer
-
3 Minute Installation Check
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
ADA Compliant
No
-
AI DD
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
No
-
Dual Lint Filter
No
-
EasyLoad Door
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Electric Heater
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Inverter Motor
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
No
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
No
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
SteamFresh
No
-
TrueSteam
No
-
TurboSteam
No
-
Venting Option
4 Way Venting
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
115/230V, 60Hz, 24A
PROGRAMS
-
AI Dry
No
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Antibacterial
No
-
Bedding
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded
No
-
Freshen Up
No
-
Heated Dry
No
-
Heavy Duty
Yes
-
Jumbo Dry
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Perm. Press
Yes
-
Power Dry
No
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Speed Dry
Yes
-
Sportswear
No
-
Steam Fresh
No
-
Steam Sanitary
No
-
Super Dry
No
-
Towels
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Dry Mode
No
-
Condenser Care
No
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Custom PGM
No
-
Damp Dry Signal
Yes
-
Drum Care
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Dry Level
5 Levels
-
Easy Iron
No
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Reduce Static
No
-
Remote Start
No
-
Signal
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
3 Levels
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
TurboSteam
No
-
Wi-Fi
No
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
28 31/32 x 43 3/16 x 31 27/64
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 38 11/16 x 31 3/8
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
51
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
121.7
-
Weight (lbs)
117.3
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
No
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Pedestal
WDP6M
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174056462
