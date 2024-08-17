7.4 cu.ft Ultra capacity Front Load Dryer with Sensor Dry

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view

Mega Capacity - Go Big To Save Time And Get More Done

Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity washer is one of the largest top load in its class* to fit more clothes in every load and help you power through laundry day in less time. How big is 6.3 cu. ft.? Big enough to fit a king-size comforter and a full set of bedding in a single load, for big time savings every week.

Sensor Dry

LG’s Sensor Dry System measures the moisture and humidity levels during the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time to ensure you get perfectly dried laundry every time.

Keep Clothes Wrinkle Free

Always forgetting to remove your laundry? No problem. Choosing the Wrinkle Care option periodically tumbles your laundry to keep clothes wrinkle free.

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Know when it's time to clean the ducts to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

DLE3470W

Key Spec

  • Body Color

    White

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 38 11/16 x 31 3/8

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Dry Mode

    No

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Custom PGM

    No

  • Damp Dry Signal

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Dry Level

    5 Levels

  • Easy Iron

    No

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Reduce Static

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Signal

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    3 Levels

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • TurboSteam

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174056455

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial + Touch LED

  • Delay Timer

    1-19 hours

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Timer Display

    88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    28 31/32 x 43 3/16 x 31 27/64

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 38 11/16 x 31 3/8

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    51

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    121.7

  • Weight (lbs)

    117.3

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

  • CEF

    3.94

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Type

    Vented Dryer

  • 3 Minute Installation Check

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • AI Sensor Dry

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    No

  • Dual Lint Filter

    No

  • EasyLoad Door

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    No

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

    No

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • SteamFresh

    No

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • TurboSteam

    No

  • Venting Option

    4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

  • Drum Back

    Painted Steel

  • Drum Side

    Alcosta

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Matching Pedestal

    WDP6W

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    115/230V, 60Hz, 24A

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Antibacterial

    No

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    No

  • Freshen Up

    No

  • Heated Dry

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Dry

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Perm. Press

    Yes

  • Power Dry

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Speed Dry

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Steam Fresh

    No

  • Steam Sanitary

    No

  • Super Dry

    No

  • Towels

    Yes

