7.3 cu.ft Ultra Capacity with Sensor Dry

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity
Get It All Done In Less Time
Ultra Large Capacity (7.3 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.
AI Sensor DryTM
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork
Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right drying motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care. AI Sensor Dry™ detects moisture levels and automatically adjusts drying time for loads of all sizes—no more damp clothes, no more overdrying. With Smart Pairing™, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle*, making it the ultimate laundry hack.
*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.
SmartDiagnosis™
Get 24/7 troubleshooting with SmartDiagnosis™. Your phone identifies error codes for LG customer service, who can resolve the issue quickly.
FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator
Know when it's time to clean the ducts to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.
ThinQ®
Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again. Expand the limits of your laundry room with the LG SmartThinQ® app. Remote start your styler, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the cycle and get notifications about when your items will be ready, all from your smartphone. Compatible with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your styler with simple voice commands.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Body Color
Essence White
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4
-
Heat Source Type
Electric Heater
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Dry Mode
No
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Custom PGM
No
-
Damp Dry Signal
Yes
-
Drum Care
No
-
Drum Light
No
-
Dry Level
5 Levels
-
Dry Time
Yes
-
Easy Iron
No
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Reduce Static
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Signal(Sound)
Yes
-
Silent Dry
No
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
5 Levels
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174099162
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
7.3
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator
-
Timer Display
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 x 45 3/4 x 31 3/8
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
50 1/2
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
125.6
-
Weight (lbs)
121.3
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
-
CEF
3.93
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
No
FEATURES
-
Type
Vented Dryer
-
3 Minute Installation Check
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
ADA Compliant
No
-
AI DD
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
No
-
EasyLoad Door
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Electric Heater
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
No
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
No
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
SteamFresh
No
-
TrueSteam
No
-
TurboSteam
No
-
Venting Option
4 Way Venting
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Essence White
-
Door Type
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Drum Back
Alcosta
-
Drum Side
Alcosta
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Pedestal
N/A
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
120/240V, 60Hz, 26A (120/208V, 60Hz, 23A)
PROGRAMS
-
AI Dry
Yes
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
No
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Antibacterial
No
-
Bedding
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Condenser Care
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
No
-
Drum Care
No
-
Easy Ironing
No
-
Freshen Up
No
-
Heated Dry
No
-
Heavy Duty
Yes
-
Jumbo Dry
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Outerwear Refresh
No
-
Perm. Press
Yes
-
Power Dry
No
-
Quick Dry (Speed Dry)
Yes
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Rainy Days
No
-
Silent Dry
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Small Load 40
No
-
Steam Fresh
No
-
Steam Sanitary
No
-
Super Dry
No
-
Towels
No
-
Wrinkle Prevention
No
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)