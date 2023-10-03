4.2 cu.ft. Compact Electric Condensing Front Load Dryer

What if you could customize your washer or dryer so it only has the cycles you want? LG’s NFC Tag-On technology lets you download new cycles directly from your smartphone. Simply download the app, select your new cycle and touch, or “tag,” your LG appliance to download your selection. What else can NFC Tag-On do? From one-touch cycle options that help you choose the right setting to instant solutions to your troubleshooting questions, LG puts smarter, simpler laundry in the palm of your hand.