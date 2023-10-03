We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric SteamDryer™ with TrueSteam™ Technology
All Spec
-
Front Loader
-
Yes
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Capacity
-
7.4 cu.ft.
-
Dry Linen Capacity
-
>10.2 kg
-
10 Programs
-
Sensor Dry: SteamFresh™, SteamSaniary™, Perm Press, Cotton/Normal, Delicates, Bulky/Large, Anti-Bacterial, Download/Super Dry. Manual Dry: Speed Dry, Air Dry.
-
10 Options
-
More Time, Less Time, ReduceStatic™, EasyIron™, Custom Program, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Child Lock, Signal ON/OFF, Energy Saver
-
5 Temperature Settings
-
High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low
-
5 Drying Levels
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Dry Times
-
60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time
-
SteamFresh™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
SteamSanitary™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
ReduceStatic™ Option
-
Yes
-
EasyIron™ Option
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control and Variable Heater
-
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care Option
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum (Alcosta)
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Painted
-
Transparent Glass Door
-
Yes
-
Door Rim
-
Chrome Rimmed Glass Door
-
Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
Ratings
-
UL Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V, 30 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Pedestal
-
WDP4V
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"
-
Matching Washer
-
WM3670HVA
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK1
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
686 x 983 x 761
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2" x 42 1/4" x 31 1/4"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
134 lbs/163.1lbs
-
DLEX3370V
-
772454 062438
-
WDP4V
-
772454 052866
-
KSTK1
-
772454 059896
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
