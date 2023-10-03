7.4 cu.ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Electric Dryer with TurboSteam™

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Capacity
-
7.4 cu. ft.
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
No. of Programs
-
14
-
Programs (Sensor Dry)
-
Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Small Load, Perm Press, Delicates, Downloaded,Antibacterial, Steam Sanitary™, Steam Fresh™, Sportswear, Towels
-
Programs (Manual Dry)
-
Speed Dry, Air Dry
-
No. of Options
-
13
-
Options
-
More Time, Less Time, Custom PGM, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Energy Saver, Control Lock, PGM Save, Wi-Fi Connect, Remote Start,Default On/Off, TurboSteam™, Reduce Static
-
Temperature Settings
-
High, Mid High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low
-
Drying Levels
-
Very, More, Normal, Less, Damp
-
Manual Dry Times
-
60 min, 50 min, 40 min, 30 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam™
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control and Variable Heater
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care Option
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way(Elec), 3 Way(Gas)
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Voice Activation
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Google Assistant/Alexa
-
Remote Control and Cycle monitor
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Door/Rim
-
Glass/Chrome (with Dark Blue Tinted Round Cover)
-
Available Colours
-
Black Steel (V)
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V, 30Amps(Elec) / 120V, 15Amps(Gas)
-
Type
-
Electric / Gas
-
Pedestal
-
WDP4B
-
Pedestal Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
27" x 14 1/8" x 28 2/5“
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK1
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 39" x 30 1/8"
51 1/2" D (with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 7/10" x 43 1/5" x 31 3/10"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
125.7 lbs/ 126.8 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
-
DLEX3900B Electric Dryer (Black Steel)
-
772454071737
-
DLGX3900B Gas Dryer (Black Steel)
-
772454071744
-
WM3800HBA Washer (Black Steel)
-
772454071720
