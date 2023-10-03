About Cookies on This Site

7.3 cu.ft Electric Dryer with TurboSteam®

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.3 cu.ft Electric Dryer with TurboSteam®

DLEX7200W

7.3 cu.ft Electric Dryer with TurboSteam®

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY

Capacity

7.3 cu. ft.

APPEARANCE

Design Look

Rear Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

DRYER PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

8

Programs (Sensor Dry)

Cotton/Normal, Perm Press/Casual, Heavy Duty,Delicates, SteamFresh™, SteamSanitary™

Programs (Manual Dry)
Air Dry, Downloaded

No. of Options

15

Options

Wrinkle Care, Custom Program, PGM Save, Child Lock, More Time, Less Time, TurboSteam™, ReduceStatic™, Drum Light, Signal, Damp Dry Signal, Energy Saver, Default On/Off, Wi-Fi Connect, Remote Start

Temperature Settings

High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Drying Levels

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Manual Dry Times

60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Sensor Dry (Dual Sensor)

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

Damp Dry Beep

Yes

SMART THINQ™ TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Aluminized Alloy Alcosta Steel Drum

Yes

Tub Rear

Painted

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Door / Rim

Glass/Plastic

Available Colours

White (W)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30 Amps

Type

Electric

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 44 1/4" x 28 15/16"
(50 1/4" H with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 48" x 31 1/4"

Weight (Product/Carton)

127.4 lbs/149.6 lbs

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC CODES

DLEX7200W Electric Dryer

772454068768

WT7200CW Washer

772454068416

