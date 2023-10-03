We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu.ft Electric Dryer with TurboSteam®
All Spec
-
Capacity
-
7.3 cu. ft.
-
Design Look
-
Rear Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
No. of Programs
-
8
-
Programs (Sensor Dry)
-
Cotton/Normal, Perm Press/Casual, Heavy Duty,Delicates, SteamFresh™, SteamSanitary™
Programs (Manual Dry)
Air Dry, Downloaded
-
No. of Options
-
15
-
Options
-
Wrinkle Care, Custom Program, PGM Save, Child Lock, More Time, Less Time, TurboSteam™, ReduceStatic™, Drum Light, Signal, Damp Dry Signal, Energy Saver, Default On/Off, Wi-Fi Connect, Remote Start
-
Temperature Settings
-
High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low
-
Drying Levels
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Manual Dry Times
-
60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry (Dual Sensor)
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
Damp Dry Beep
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Aluminized Alloy Alcosta Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Tub Rear
-
Painted
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Door / Rim
-
Glass/Plastic
-
Available Colours
-
White (W)
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V, 30 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 44 1/4" x 28 15/16"
(50 1/4" H with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2" x 48" x 31 1/4"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
127.4 lbs/149.6 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
-
DLEX7200W Electric Dryer
-
772454068768
-
WT7200CW Washer
-
772454068416
What people are saying
-
