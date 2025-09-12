We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Styler™ Steam Closet with TrueSteam™ Technology and Dynamic Moving Hanger™
Easy, every day clothing care
Dual TrueSteam™ Technology
Strong Enough to Refresh, Gentle Enough for Delicate
Uses variable steam intensity to sanitize, refresh and deodorize your clothes—without chemicals.
Dynamic MovingHanger™
A Better Way to Shake It Off
Moves clothes through the steam using 6 different motions to help shake out dust and odours.
Shaking
Shakes off external dust and fine dust.
Waving
Spreads steam evenly, helping reduce wrinkles in clothes and enhances the Refresh effect.
Spreading
Waves clothes to help reduce wrinkles.
Blowing
Blows air inside clothes to help maintain their shape.
Swaying
Uses delicate motions to help prevent damage to the weave or texture on the surface of clothing.
Arranging
Clothes are arranged through light movement of the moving hanger and air.
*Images and animations are for illustrative purposes only and may differ to actual use.
*Video used for illustrative purposes only.
QuickRefresh™
Fast 18 minute cycle
The Inverter HeatPump™ helps reduce cycle time
Gentle Dry
Made for those hard-to-dry items
The "Gentle Dry" cycle uses an Inverter Heat Pump System to carefully dry delicate fabrics without tumbling or direct heat, promoting fabric care.
AutoFresh System™
Starts Fresh, Stays Fresh
Air circulation helps keep clothes fresh.
*Video used for illustrative purposes only.
Dehumidification
Reduce dampness from your space
Removes moisture in the surrounding air to help maintain a fresh and comfortable environment.
Smart Detect Sensor
Stay in control
If clothes fall from their hanger, you'll be automatically notified via the LCD screen or in the ThinQ® app.
*Video used for illustrative purposes only.
Smart LCD Touch Display
Easy, intuitive control at your fingertips
Automatically remembers and prioritises the cycle list order for your most frequently used cycles and options.
ThinQ® Helps Make Life Happen*
Use the ThinQ® app to control your LG Styler® remotely or use voice commands with Alexa and Google voice assistants. ThinQ UP™ appliances evolve with you through continual software updates for new downloadable features and enhancements sent wirelessly to the appliance. ThinQ Care™ helps keep your appliance running smoothly by sending proactive usage, maintenance and diagnostic alerts to your smartphone.
*Available on select LG smart appliances. Features may vary by model.
FAQs
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
What does the LG Styler do?
Our LG Styler is an innovative garment care appliance that helps to refresh clothes and hard to wash items with ease. Using LG TrueSteam technology, the styler is perfect for those pieces that you don’t need to wash often, but want to freshen up like blazers, coats, knits, and delicate fabrics like silk, lace and linens. Items should be cleaned according to their care label.
If you’re wondering how steam works with garments, the LG TrueSteam works to relax the fibres of the fabric, allowing the steam to not only help release creases, but get into the fabric to refresh and deodorize the item in between dry-cleaning visits.
Where can an LG Styler be installed?
Styler doesn’t require plumbing so it can be installed in your living room, dressing room, laundry room, anywhere you want it! We recommend you ensure there is ample space above the Styler (about 20cm) as well as about 5 cm around the sides and back for ventilation. Simply plug in your Styler, fill the water container, and start using your new Styler! For more detailed installation instructions, check out the product manual!
Why would I want one?
We’ve all experienced mid-week panic, especially when the blouse or pant you wanted to wear is at the dry cleaners or sitting crumpled on a chair in your bedroom. Instead of needing to start from scratch with your outfit planning, the LG Styler offers the ideal solution for a quick refresh as quickly as 20 minutes.
Beyond a convenient refresh, the LG Styler also helps to deodorise garments and reduce wrinkles – great for cotton shirts, denim, trench coats and your holy grail white t-shirts.
For anyone that suffers with dust allergies, the LG Styler also helps reduce exposure to this common allergen with the power of steam.1
Slightly less glamorous, but anyone with kids will understand when your kids comes to you with a wrinkled blazer, shirt or skirt in the morning before school drop off. The LG Styler helps to reduce wrinkles and refresh these items so you can still get out the door quickly.
It also looks good. Thanks to its sleek design, the LG Styler can be placed anywhere in the home, not needing to be hidden away in a laundry room. The LG Styler is also available in three colors – black glass, Forest Green and Black Mirror.
1Approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) for reduction in exposure to Live House Dust Mite and Bacteria. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Can I put jeans and denim in the Styler?
Definitely. The LG Styler can refresh your denim jeans or other denim clothing between washes. I think we’ve all heard about putting denim in the freezer in between washes, but the LG Styler uses steam technology to not only freshen up, but also deordorise – which is great for materials like denim that are washed less often and can hold on to odours more easily.
Is there a risk of shrinkage?
The LG Styler uses a low heat to dry, which is much more gentler on your clothes than a traditional dryer and helps reduce wrinkles. However, it is important to follow garment care labels and pick the right cycle to avoid any possible damage.
Can I mix different materials and fabrics?
The Mixed Fabric cycle caters for a variety of different fabrics in the Styler at the same time. However, ensure to follow garment care labels and pick the cycle that best suits your fabric, particularly for delicate fabrics.
Can I put shoes in the LG Styler?
Shoes that can be washed with water may be placed in the Styler and run on either the Gentle Dry or Refresh cycle. However, always check the shoe care label and follow the care instructions. Shoes such as those made of materials that are heat sensitive or not water friendly like leather are not suitable for use in the Styler.
Can I put anything in there?
You can put a lot in the LG Styler. Obviously your suit jackets, heavy coats, dresses, uniforms and delicate beach cover-ups, but also bed linens and towels that may have been sitting in a cupboard for lengthy period, as well as blankets, kids toys, pillows and backpacks, and undergarments just to name a few.
Are there any fabrics that won’t work well in the LG Styler?
Many fabrics may be placed in the LG Styler. However, always refer to your garment care label for care instructions. Please also refer to the Premium Fabrics and recommended Styler Cycle list below for more details.
