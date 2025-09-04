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LG STUDIO 30" Wall Mount Chimney Hood, Stainless Steel
FAQs
How can I connect my LG Cooktop and Rangehood?
The LG Rangehood automatically activates with compatible LG Cooktops and adjusts extraction speed to match cooktop settings, once set-up via the LG ThinQ app (please consult owner's manual for instructions). With your Rangehood and Induction Cooktop synchronized, you can focus on cooking while smart connectivity takes care of the rest. The ThinQ app lets you turn the Hood on/off, monitor the operation status, and control the speed mode all from your phone. LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data or home Wi-Fi connection.
What size Rangehood do I need?
Look for a kitchen Rangehood width that is at least as wide as your stovetop for proper ventilation coverage. LG Rangehoods offer plenty of design appeal for 23" and 35" without distracting from your overall kitchen aesthetic. Measure your available stovetop space and compare it with the dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the ragehood will fit in your kitchen.
Is a Rangehood necessary for my kitchen?
Rangehoods are extremely beneficial to any kitchen space, taking position above your stove. Designed to remove smoke, grease, odours, and moisture from the air as you cook. The inclusion of an LG Rangehood in the kitchen provides a sleek and high-performance upgrade for aspiring cooks and seasoned chefs.
How often do I clean my Rangehood?
It is recommended that an LG Rangehood is cleaned regularly to maintain design and performance. The product offers removable, dishwasher-safe filters for an easy maintenance and cleaning experience.
How do I install my Rangehood?
You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your LG Rangehood in accordance with the Owner Manual. Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.
Does a Rangehood remove odours from cooking?
The LG Rangehood boasts a powerful blower that adjusts from four levels of Rangehood suction to promote greater venting as well as limit kitchen odours and smoke. With more power and less noise, the LG Rangehood is designed to provide quiet and powerful suction performance.
SUMMARY
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
4823133984
POWER / RATINGS
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
120/60
Amp Rating at 120V (A)
4
Circuit Breaker Size(Amp)
15 Amps
HOOD FEATURES
Auto Delay-Off
Yes
Blower CFM(min-max)
200-600
Blower Sones(min-max)
1-6
Blower Speed Levels
5
Distance Over Cooking Surface (inch)
26-34
Dual-Level Lighting
Yes
Filter Type
Decorative Mesh Filters
Lighting Power (W)
9
Lighting Type
LED Light Strip
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel
RoHS Compliant
Yes
Size in Width (inch)
30
Vertical Internal Blower
6” Round
BASIC SPEC
Blower CFM(min-max)
200-600
Blower Sones(min-max)
1-6
Blower Speed Levels
5
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Type
5-Speed IR Touch Controls
Wi-Fi Control CFM
Yes
Wi-Fi Control Lights
Yes
Wi-Fi Power On/Off
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
34 1/4 x 27 3/8 x 26 5/8
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 15/16 x 27 to 48 1/2 x 22 1/16
Product Weight (lb.)
35
Shipping Weight (lb.)
52
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