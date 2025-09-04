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Build the home you've always wanted with the range of LG STUDIO appliances. With innovative designs in ovens, microwaves and cooktops, the LG STUDIO range also includes our latest smart dishwashers plus our most exclusive fridges. Discover what makes LG STUDIO different.