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Stay creative with LG STUDIO
Our lineup of LG STUDIO appliances are designed with thoughtful innovation and details that cater to your unique taste, so your home reflects who you are. From elevated finishes that complement any aesthetic to statement pieces that make your room stand out, LG STUDIO design-led appliances help make your space yours.