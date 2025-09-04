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LG LAB

Stay creative with LG STUDIO

  

Kitchen
Laundry
Stay creative with LG STUDIO

Stay creative with LG STUDIO

Stay creative with LG STUDIO

Our lineup of LG STUDIO appliances are designed with thoughtful innovation and details that cater to your unique taste, so your home reflects who you are. From elevated finishes that complement any aesthetic to statement pieces that make your room stand out, LG STUDIO design-led appliances help make your space yours.

Let your vibe shine

Let your vibe shine

Whether your space is zen-like or high energy, comforting or bold, LG STUDIO appliances complement your design and your personal taste. Start with one of our three vibes, then see where your energy takes you with LG STUDIO appliances. Because home is where you shine.

Warm Vibrancy

Just the right warmth and energy to match your vibe—turn it up with pops of colour that the whole family will love, all elevated by LG STUDIO’s design-led, contemporary aesthetic.

High Energy

Your personality deserves a look that’s as bold as you are. From entertaining friends and family to relaxing at the end of a long week, make your kitchen match your maximalist vibe with LG STUDIO appliances.

Sanctuary

Your home is your sanctuary, with natural accents that bring you a sense of peace whenever you walk through the front door. Let LG STUDIO elevate your vibe, fitting right into the oasis you call home.

The Vibe Setter

Sanctuary – Essence White

Sanctuary – Essence White

Warm Vibrancy – Essence White

Warm Vibrancy – Essence White

Warm Vibrancy – Stainless Steel

Warm Vibrancy – Stainless Steel

High Energy – Essence White

High Energy – Essence White

High Energy – Stainless Steel

High Energy – Stainless Steel

Sanctuary – Essence White
Warm Vibrancy – Essence White
Warm Vibrancy – Stainless Steel
High Energy – Essence White
High Energy – Stainless Steel

Feature Showcase

Multifunction Cooking

Multifunction Cooking

Tap into new creative cooking techniques with ProBake Convection®, Air Fry and Air Sous Vide.

InstaView®

5 Cooktop Burners

Five burners across a range of fuel types (Induction, Electric, Gas) gives you more flexibility, power and precision.

5 Cooktop Burners

InstaView®

The uniquely designed InstaView® window lets you see inside with two quick knocks.

ProBake Convection®

ProBake Convection®

Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time.

Full-Colour LCD Screen

Full-Colour LCD Screen

A few simple touches guide you through menu selection, with more than 40 auto-cook recipes.

InstaView®

InstaView®

The uniquely designed InstaView® window lets you see inside with two quick knocks.

5 Cooktop Burners

5 Cooktop Burners

Five burners across a range of fuel types (Induction, Electric, Gas) give you more flexibility, power and precision.

Induction

Induction

Induction cooktops offer speed heating, precision and responsiveness for super-fast water boils and outstanding simmering that the chef in you will love.

Gas

Gas

5 High Performance Sealed Gas Burners - Expand your options with 5 cooktop burners with a range of BTU's that give you the power and precision you need when you need it.

Essence White

Essence White

A Look as Bold as You Are.

Counter-Depth MAX™

Counter-Depth MAX™

A counter-depth design delivers a sleek look that elevates any space, without sacrificing storage.

Built-In Options

Built-In Options

Stands flush with cabinetry for an impressive look.

TrueSteam®

TrueSteam®

Helps get rid of water spots for gorgeous results.

1-Hour Wash & Dry

1-Hour Wash & Dry

Gets dishes clean fast, so you're always ready to entertain or try that new recipe.

LG STUDIO WashTower™

LG STUDIO WashTower™

Full size Capacity, Full size features in half the floor space. 

LG Studio Styler®

LG STUDIO Styler®

Refresh and remove odours from hard-to-wash clothing and household items with the power of steam.

Center Control®

Centre Control®

Unlike conventional stacked pairs, LG’s exclusive Centre Control™ panel is perfectly positioned with both washer and dryer controls at just the right height.

Shop LG STUDIO KitchenShop LG STUDIO Laundry

LG STUDIO 2-year limited warranty gives you extra peace of mind

Shop by finish

Elevated kitchen and laundry appliances to build the home of your dreams

Essence White

Stainless Steel

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