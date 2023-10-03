8 Creative Ways to Use Your HD Projector

1. See Movies in Their Original Colours

If you are a movie lover and want to watch your favourite films as intended by the film director, you’re in luck! LG CineBeam 4K UHD Hybrid Projectors’ Filmmaker mode™ helps to configure the original colour, motion and composition to what the director intended so you don’t miss out on any action-packed sequences or emotional scenes, just as if you were in a movie theatre! Enjoy 8.3 mega pixels bringing every detail to life for screen sizes up to 300 inches.

2. Enjoy an Outdoor Movie Night

Hosting a patio night in your backyard? We got you. LG projectors allow for easy set up with maximized clarity in both indoor and outdoor settings. The Iris Mode comes in handy as the brightness setting can sync to the most optimal brightness, so you are not missing out on any details on your content, even when you’re watching on your outdoor projector screen.

3. Bring the Party with You