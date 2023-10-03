We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8 Creative Ways to Use Your HD Projector
Portable projectors hold a multitude of possibilities for entertainment and offer so many innovative ways to ignite your creativity. We’ve listed eight creative ways you can maximize your entertainment with LG projectors and to take full advantage of the industry-leading features they offer!
8 Creative Ways to Use Your HD Projector
1. See Movies in Their Original Colours
If you are a movie lover and want to watch your favourite films as intended by the film director, you’re in luck! LG CineBeam 4K UHD Hybrid Projectors’ Filmmaker mode™ helps to configure the original colour, motion and composition to what the director intended so you don’t miss out on any action-packed sequences or emotional scenes, just as if you were in a movie theatre! Enjoy 8.3 mega pixels bringing every detail to life for screen sizes up to 300 inches.
2. Enjoy an Outdoor Movie Night
Hosting a patio night in your backyard? We got you. LG projectors allow for easy set up with maximized clarity in both indoor and outdoor settings. The Iris Mode comes in handy as the brightness setting can sync to the most optimal brightness, so you are not missing out on any details on your content, even when you’re watching on your outdoor projector screen.
3. Bring the Party with You
Whether it's a sing-along party with your friends or streaming your favourite sports on-the-go, LG LED FHD Portable Projector has everything you need packed into one small box. This mini, ultra-short throw projector only needs 38 cm of projection distance for a 100-inch-wide full HD projector screen display and is also compatible for wireless screen shares with laptops, consoles, tablets and smart phones so you can experience excellent picture quality in smaller spaces.
4. Try Out New DIY Ideas
Staying in for the day with friends or family? Try out new creative arts & craft tutorials while having the instructions projected on the widescreen. With optimized SMART UI and WebOS, you can use easily customize and navigate content available on YouTube and Apple TV to make your screen entertainment fun and educational.
5. Expand Your Gaming Space Even More
Who says games need to be boxed into a monitor or TV? Experience the thrill of your HDR (High Dynamic Range) console games, projected on an even wider screen with crystal clear contrast details, created by HGiG. You can also invite your friends over for a real-time game tournament or for a streaming watch party on Twitch.
6. Bedtime Stories in Live Action
Transform your children’s room into a small theatre for their favourite bedtime stories. With LG’s exclusive Brightness Optimizer II technology, you can enjoy vivid display even in dark room lightings. The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Projector is equipped with its built-in 20W + 20W stereo to provide a surround sound experience to make the experience even more realistic.
7. Brighten Up Your Days with Dazzling Colours
Need an epic backdrop for an occasion or need a quick change of scenery to boost your mood? Whether it’s the blue ocean, the city night views, or a fireplace to give you that warm and cozy feeling during the holidays – the possibilities are endless with Real UHD 4K projector packed with 8.3M pixels, bringing millions of sparkles and colours to life.
8. Transform A Blank Wall Into An Idea Board
Sometimes, great ideas need to be drawn out on a canvas for you to visualize them better. Stay inspired and use the entire wall as your thinking board to map out your dream destinations, short/long-term goals and aspirations without worrying about getting marker stains or tapes on your wall.
These are just eight of the many ways you can experiment with your projector in your home or on your outdoor adventures. Ready to find out more? Check out LG Canada’s projectors and see where you can find them near you!