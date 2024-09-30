We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Massage Recliner
Redefine your space
with the perfect accent
Design your space with soft curves and functionality. Emphasizing aesthetic excellence with a contemporary minimalist design, LG Massage Recliner effortlessly
blends with any decor.
Reddot Design Award Winner 2024
Customize your relaxation with our 7 lifestyle-specific massage programs
*https://www.red-dot.org/project/lg-healing-me-arte-68578.
A smart, ergonomic design tailored to your body shape
LG Massage Recliner features an ergonomic design featuring automatic shoulder height detection that adapts to your body type. Enjoy optimal comfort with 135 degrees of recline.
Realistic 3D massage
with 3D technology.
Realistic 3D massage features 6 various massage motions and adapts to your body shape, moving back and forth and utilizing 3D technology for deep relief.
*7 automatic settings include Full Body Massage, Upper Back Massage, Lower Back Massage, Work Fatigue Massage, Therapeutic Massage, Vitality Massage and Swedish Massage.
**6 motions include Rolling, Kneading, Tapping, Acupressure, Tapping & Kneading and Acupressure & Tapping movements.
Discover seven unique lifestyle-tailored massage programs cycles.
*7 automatic settings include Full Body Massage, Upper Back Massage, Lower Back Massage, Work Fatigue Massage, Therapeutic Massage, Vitality Massage and Swedish Massage.
Indulge in an immersive massage with a built-in speaker
Relax while listening to your favourite playlist through built-in Bluetooth speakers.
Stay in control, with a convenient wireless remote
For user flexibility and freedom of movement, Arte features a wireless remote control.
Enjoy a serene massage
with whisper-quiet massage operation
The 35dB low-noise design allows you to use
it any time of day or night without worry.
*Intertek verified LG internal test result on August 2023, the average noise for each cycle (Full body, Vitality, and Swedish) was below 35dB (Sound Pressure Level). The results may be different depending on the environment.
Imagine! How do you want to
redefine your space?
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product. (Move this disclaimer to the bottom of the PDP - below the last USP card)
All Spec
MASSAGE ROLLER
-
Back
Yes
-
Hip
Yes
-
Massage Type
3D Ball Roller
-
Neck
Yes
-
Shoulders
Yes
-
Thighs
Yes
-
Waist
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
30 1/4 x 26 3/4 x 58 1/4
-
Product Dimensions (Reclined) (WxHxD inch)
29 5/8 x 33 1/2 x 51 1/2
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 5/8 x 44 3/8 x 39 5/8
-
Weight include packing (lb.)
172.0
-
Weight (lb.)
132.3
FEATURES
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Body Frame
SL Track
-
Body Shape Recognition
Shoulder Position Detection
-
Shoulder Massage
Yes
-
Speaker
Stereo
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Main)
Cozy Brown
-
Leather Material
Faux Leather
-
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
120 V, 60 Hz, 60 W
PROGRAMS
-
Manual
Yes
-
Programs for Whole Body (Auto)
Yes
HEATED SEAT
-
Back/Waist
No
-
Temperature Control
On/Off
