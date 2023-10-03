We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size(Inch / cm)
-
23.8"/ 60.47cm
-
Panel Type
-
IPS (Neo blade I)
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
-
72%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
-
16.7M colors
-
Pixel pitch(mm)
-
0.2745*0.2745
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)/Brightness(Min.)
-
250cd/m2(Typ.) 200cd/m2(Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
-
1000:1(Typ.)
-
(DFC)
-
Mega
-
Response Time(GTG)
-
5ms(High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
-
178/178(CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare ,3H
-
D-Sub (Signal Input)
-
Yes
-
DVI-D (Signal Input)
-
Yes
-
HDMI (Signal Input)
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Back (horizontal)
-
Jack Location (Audio Input)
-
Back (horizontal)
-
Headphone Out (Audio Output)
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Back (horizontal)
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On(EPA)
-
17.1W
-
Normal On(Typ.)
-
21W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
-
Under 0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
-
Under 0.3W
-
H-Frequency (D-sub)
-
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (D-sub)
-
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (DVI-D)
-
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (DVI-D)
-
56~75Hz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
-
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
-
56~75Hz
-
D-sub
-
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
-
1920 x 1080
-
HDMI
-
1080P
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
White Blinking
-
Key Location
-
Bottom
-
Country
-
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Tradtional Chinese
-
Number of Language
-
18
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema, Game, Color weakness
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Original Ratio
-
Yes
-
FreeSync
-
Off(Default)
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
4 screen split
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control
-
Yes
-
FreeSync
-
Yes
-
Others
-
Black stabilizer
-
Front Colour
-
Black high glossy
-
B/Cover Colour
-
Black high glossy
-
Stand Colour
-
Black high glossy / Texture
-
Base
-
Black high glossy / Texture
-
Others
-
Black high glossy
-
Detachable Base
-
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-
-2 ~ 15 Degree
-
Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))
-
541.7 x 186.8 x 416.2
-
Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))
-
541.7 x 91.9 x 321.8
-
Box (Dimension(W*D*H))
-
611 x 391 x 139
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
75 x 75
-
Set (with Stand) (Kg)
-
3.3
-
Set (without Stand) (Kg)
-
2.9
-
Box (Weight) (Kg)
-
4.6
-
Individual (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
864 / 1744 / 2071
-
Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
675 / 1500 / 1700
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
None
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
EPA 7.0
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
EPEAT
-
YES(Gold) if there is sales at EPEAT region
-
Windows
-
Yes (win10)
-
Others(CCC,KC)
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Option
-
D-Sub
-
Option
-
Stand Body
-
Yes
-
Stand Base
-
Yes
-
Cable holder
-
Yes
-
CD
-
Yes
-
ESG
-
Yes
-
Manual
-
Yes
-
DVI-D
-
Option
-
HDMI
-
Option
