We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24 inch QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync
True Color at Wide Angle
23.8" QHD IPS Display : True Color at Wide Angle.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Flickering
-
Flicker Safe
Reduces Visual Fatigue
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Immersive Experience
This display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, and its convenient tilt adjustments allow you to create an optimized work environment.
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Size (Inch)
-
23.8
-
Size (cm)
-
60.45
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300 cd/㎡
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
-
300cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Colour Weakness
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
19W
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Tilt
-
-5~15º
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detachable
-
YES
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
540.1 x 413.2 x 211.5
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
540.1 x 321.1 x 41.9
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
611 x 391 x 165
-
Weight with Stand
-
4kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
3.4kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
5.5kg
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
Power Cord
-
Depend on Country
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Limited Warranty
-
2 Years Parts & Labour
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
24QP500-B
24 inch QHD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync