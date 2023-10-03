About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32'' Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (31.5'' Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

32'' Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (31.5'' Diagonal)

32MA70HY-P

32'' Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (31.5'' Diagonal)

32MA70HY-P-A front view
Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

31.5"

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

CIE 1976 68%

Colour Depth(Number of Colours)

16.7M Colours

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.36375 × 0.36375

Response Time(GTG)

5ms GTG

Refresh Rate

65Hz

Brightness

250 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

Mega

Viewing Angle

178 / 178

Surface Treatment

Semi-Glare, 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (EPA)

27.7W

Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

33.2W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

Less than 0.3W

DC Off (Max.)

Less than 0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Reader Mode, Original Ratio

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Original Ratio

Yes

Super+ Resolution

Yes

4 Screen-split

Yes

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

28.6" x 19.4" x 8.1"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

28.6" x 16.9" x 3.7"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

32.1" x 20.1" x 5.5"

With Stand Weight

14.3 lbs

Without Stand Weight

13.2 lbs

Shipping Weight

20.1 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

200x100

Tilt (angle)

-5° (front) ~ 10° (rear)

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Manual

Yes

Cable Holder

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPA7.0

Yes

EPEAT

Yes

VESA Compatible

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

What people are saying