LG 27GN950-B 27 inch UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms G-SYNC® Compatible Gaming Monitor

LG 27GN950-B 27 inch UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms G-SYNC® Compatible Gaming Monitor

27GN950-B

LG 27GN950-B 27 inch UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms G-SYNC® Compatible Gaming Monitor

front view
DISPLAY

Screen Size

27"

Resolution

UHD (3840 x 2160)

Panel Type

Nano IPS

4-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Yes

Brightness (Typ.)

450nits

Viewing Angle (Hor./Ver.)

178/178

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate

144Hz (O/C 160Hz) with DSC

Interface

HDMI x2
DisplayPort x1 USB 3.0 1up/2dn
H/P out

POWER

Type

Adapter

STAND

Stand

Tilt (-5~15°)
Height (110mm)
Pivot

SPECIAL FEATURES

Adaptive Sync

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Radeon FreeSync™ 2

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control

Yes

True Colour Pro

Yes

Sphere Lighting

Yes (2.0)

Control Center

Yes

