27” UltraGear™ FHD 180Hz gaming monitor | 1ms MBR, HDR 10
Start with speed.
Be on the front.
Redefine your game with on upgraded 180Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
180Hz refresh rate
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
We have raised UltraGear's speed standard to 180Hz. You can enjoy ultra-clear and smooth images with a 180Hz refresh rate, which loads images 180 times in a second.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz refresh rate (left image) and 180Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
Designed for gamer
Enhance your gaming experience with a 3-side virtually borderless design for an immersive view and tilt adjustable base to help you play the game more comfortably.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250cd/㎡
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200cd/㎡
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250cd/㎡
-
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 68%(CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2400:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.6
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-Pole(Sound only)
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
19V 1.7A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
STANDARD
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
-
UL (cUL)
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
776 x 156 x 435mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.69 x 364.09 x 39.3mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.69 x 201.61 x 456.05
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.9kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.25kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.87kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Adapter
Depend on Country
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.8m
-
Power Cord
Depend on Country
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
What people are saying
Find Locally
