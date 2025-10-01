We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS Display with AMD FreeSync™
True Colour at Wide Angles
Full HD IPS Display : True Colour at Wide Angles.
Immersive Experience
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 27MP60G on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
- Conventional
- DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
- OFF
- ON
Attack First in Dark
- OFF
- ON
Better Aim
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
27
Display - Resolution
1920 x 1080
Display - Panel Type
IPS
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Display - Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
Display - Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
FEATURES
Reader Mode
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Crosshair
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES
CONNECTIVITY
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.2
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
HDMI
YES(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
710 x 146 x 432
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.1 x 362.6 x 39.5
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
611.1 x 455.1 x 211.7
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.8
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.8
Weight with Stand [kg]
4.4
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Panel Type
IPS
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3114 x 0.3114
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
Resolution
1920 x 1080
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
68.6
Size [Inch]
27
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
INFO
Product name
PC Monitor
Year
2021
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Max.)
22W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Typ.)
20W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
STANDARD
RoHS
YES
SW APPLICATION
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
