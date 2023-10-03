31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440) Display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Multi - Size (Inch/cm)
-
31.5"
-
Multi - Panel Type
-
VA
-
Multi - Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
NTSC 72%
-
Multi - Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
8bits, 16.7M
-
Multi - Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2724 x 0.2724
-
Multi - Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Multi - Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Multi - Brightness (Typ.)
-
350cd (typ)/280cd (Min)
-
Multi - Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
3000:1 (Typ)
-
Multi - (DFC)
-
Mega
-
Multi - Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (Faster) 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction
-
Multi - Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178
-
Multi - Surface Treatment
-
Anti glare, 3H
-
Signal Input - D-Sub
-
No
-
Signal Input - DVI-D
-
No
-
Signal Input - HDMI
-
Yes (ver2.0a, 2ea)
-
Signal Input - DisplayPort
-
Yes (ver1.2, 1ea)
-
Signal Input - USB-C
-
No
-
Signal Input - USB Hub
-
No
-
Signal Input - Jack Location
-
Back
-
Audio Input - PC Audio In
-
No
-
Audio Input - Mic In
-
No
-
Audio Input - Others
-
No
-
Audio Output - Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Audio Output - Line-out
-
No
-
Audio Output - Others
-
No
-
Audio Output - Jack Location
-
Back
-
Type
-
No
-
Audio output (watt)
-
No
-
Others
-
No
-
Input/Output - Type
-
Adapter
-
Input/Output - Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Input/Output - Ouptput
-
65W
-
Consumption - Normal On (typ.)
-
44W
-
Consumption - Sleep Mode (Max)
-
Under 0.5W
-
Consumption - DC Off (Max)
-
Under 0.3W
-
HDMI - H-Frequency
-
30 ~ 230kHz
-
HDMI - V-Frequency
-
50 ~ 144Hz (Freesync Basic 80 ~ 100Hz Extended 48 ~ 100Hz)
-
HDMI - Max Resolution/Hz
-
2560 x 1440/144Hz
-
DisplayPort - H-Frequency
-
30 ~ 230kHz
-
DisplayPort - V-Frequency
-
50 ~ 144Hz (Freesync Basic 120 ~ 144Hz Extended 48 ~ 144Hz)
-
DisplayPort - Max Resolution/Hz
-
2560 x 1440/144Hz
-
PC - Digital (DVI-D/HDMI)
-
2560 x 1440/144Hz
-
PC - Display Port & USB-C
-
2560 x 1440/144Hz
-
Whole OSD Button - Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1
-
Whole OSD Button - Key Type
-
Joystick
-
Whole OSD Button - Key Location
-
Bottom
-
Hot Key - LED Colour (On mode)
-
Red
-
Hot Key - LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
Red Blinking (Default Off)
-
Language - Country
-
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese
-
Language - Number of Language
-
17
-
Picture - Game Mode (Picture Mode)
-
Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader
-
Picture - Aspect Ratio
-
Full Wide, Original, 1:1
-
Picture - Super Resolution+
-
No
-
Picture - Black Level
-
Yes
-
Picture - DFC
-
Yes
-
Picture - PIP/PBP (HW)
-
No
-
Picture - Others
-
No
-
Sound - Maxx Audio
-
No
-
Sound - Others
-
No
-
Colour - Gamma Control
-
Yes
-
Colour - Colour Temperature
-
Yes
-
Colour - R/G/B Colour Control
-
Yes
-
Colour - Others
-
No
-
Gaming - 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes (120Hz, 144Hz)
-
Gaming - Adaptive Sync
-
RADEON Freesync™ (Support LFC)
-
Gaming - Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Gaming - DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Gaming - Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Gaming - Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
Gaming - Others
-
No
-
Special Feature - Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Special Feature - Flicker safe
-
Yes
-
Special Feature - Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Special Feature - Automatic Standby
-
Yes
-
Special Feature - DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
Special Feature - HDCP (Digital Port Only)
-
Yes (Ver 2.2)
-
Special Feature - Auto Adjustment (D-sub Only)
-
No
-
Special Feature - Remote Control
-
No
-
Special Feature - OSD Lock
-
Yes
-
Special Feature - Machanical Switch
-
No
-
Special Feature - Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Special Feature - High Dynamic Range
-
No
-
Special Feature - Sphere Lighting
-
No
-
Special Feature - Others
-
No
-
SW Application - True Colour Finder
-
No
-
SW Application - True Colour Pro
-
No
-
SW Application - Dual Controller
-
No
-
SW Application - On Screen Control
-
Yes (2.0)
-
SW Application - Others
-
No
-
Front
-
Matt Black (Side High Glossy)
-
B/Cover
-
Matt Black + Red Deco
-
Stand
-
Matt Black + Red Deco
-
Base
-
Matt Black + Red Deco
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
Yes (-5 ~ 15)
-
Swivel (Angle)
-
Yes (-20 ~ +20)
-
Height (mm)
-
Yes (110mm)
-
Pivot
-
Yes (0 ~ 90_Clockwise)
-
Wall Mount (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension (WxDxH) (mm) - Set (with Stand)
-
715.2 x 272.2 x 603.9
-
Dimension (WxDxH) (mm) - Set (without Stand)
-
715.2 x 57.1 x 423.9
-
Dimension (WxDxH) (mm) - Box
-
927 x 516 x 213
-
Dimension (WxDxH) (mm) - Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Weight (Kg) - Set (with Stand)
-
8.3
-
Weight (Kg) - Set (without Stand)
-
6.5
-
Weight (Kg) - Box
-
12.1
-
Stuffing - Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
162/432/528
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
None
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
Hand Hole
-
TCO
-
No
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
-
No
-
TUV-GS
-
No
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
According to PR
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
-
According to PR
-
EPA 7.0
-
No
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
ISO13406-2
-
No
-
EPEAT
-
No
-
VESA wall mount standard
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Win 10
-
Others (KC,CCC)
-
KC
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
D-Sub
-
No
-
DVI-D
-
No
-
HDMI
-
No
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
-
No
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
Stand body, Stand base
-
Yes
-
Cable holder
-
Yes
-
Mouse holder
-
Yes
-
Others
-
No
-
Speaker
-
Not available
