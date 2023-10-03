About Cookies on This Site

32” UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz (O/C 260Hz) Refresh Rate

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

32GQ850-B

32” UltraGear™ QHD Gaming Monitor with 240Hz (O/C 260Hz) Refresh Rate

Gear Up, Game On.

Display

Nano IPS with ATW
QHD (2560x1440) Display

Speed

240Hz (Overclock 260Hz)
IPS 1ms (GtG)
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Technology

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Nano IPS with ATW

Broaden Your True View

Nano IPS with ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer) enhances contrast ratio and colour expression in true wide angle and can help boost your gaming experience more realistically.

with ATW.

with ATW

without ATW.

without ATW

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

ATW

Better Contrast Ratio and Colour Expression

x 10

Angular Contrast Ratio

Maximum

x 40

Colour Coverage

Maximum

  • Angular Contrast Ratio
    without ATW Vs ATW
  • Colour Coverage (DCI / CIE1976)
    without ATW Vs ATW
ATW (Advanced True Wide Polarizer), applied to an ultra-premium display for high-level professional work for medical and expert use, covers better Angular Contrast Ratio (max.10 times) and colour coverage (max.40 times) than the display not applied the ATW in wider angle.

*Angular Contrast Ratio : The blue area represents the dark part of a pixel, so the wider blue area means the lower contrast ratio.

This product is Verified by UL. Samples of this product have been evaluated by UL and meet applicable Verification requirements for [Nano IPS with ATW Enhances Angular Contrast Ratio (10x) and Colour Coverage (40x) vs. NRT].

*NRT : It stands for New Zero Retardation TAC which ATW Pol is not applied.

Stunning Gaming Imagery.

Stunning Gaming Imagery

Nano IPS technology supports high-fidelity colour to reproduce vivid scenes, while VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 delivers dynamic contrast on a 32-inch large QHD screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay.
240Hz (O/C 260Hz)

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 240Hz (Overclock 260Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the 240Hz (O/C 260Hz), you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with IPS 1ms.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

Play Game Fully yet Easily.
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

32GQ850 is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy QHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz (O/C 260Hz) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming.

VESA Certified AdaptiveSync

 

This monitor, which receives VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification which is focused on gaming with significantly higher refresh rates and low latency, enables smoother, tear-free images for gaming and jitter-free video playback.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

 

32GQ850 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

 

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gamer-centric Design.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting design and slim bezel on the 3-side. The adjustable base helps you play games more comfortably.
3-side Slim Bezel

3-side Slim Bezel

Tilt & Height

Tilt & Height

Pivot

Pivot

4-pole Headphone out.
4-pole Headphone out

Plugin for Immersive Sound Effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole Headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X.

*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets sold separately.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

Without installing a separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colours Updated

Optimize colour performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS QHD display's wide colour spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

260 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2022

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2724 x 0.2724

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

260 (O/C)

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Black Stabilizer

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Others (Features)

Hexagon Lighting, DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

OverClocking

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

VRR

YES

Advanced True Wide Pol.

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

LG UltraGear™ Studio

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Mouse Holder(1ea), Cable Holder (1ea)

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

969 x 168 x 531

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

713.9 x 428.2 x 54

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

713.9 x 613.8 x 278

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.9

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.2

POWER

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

110W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

55W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

4-pole (Sound+Mic)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

