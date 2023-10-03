About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 32QK500-C 32 Inch QHD LED IPS Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG 32QK500-C 32 Inch QHD LED IPS Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™

32QK500-C

LG 32QK500-C 32 Inch QHD LED IPS Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

31.5 Inch

Size (cm)

80.0 cm

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:09

Pixel Pitch

0.2727 x 0.2727 mm

Brightness (Min.)

250 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:01:00

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:01:00

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

FEATURES

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

RADEON FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 at 75Hz

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP Version

1.2

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 at 75Hz

Mini DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

mDP Version

1.2

mDP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560 x 1440 at 75Hz

Headphone out

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

46.0W

Power Consumption (Max.)

50.0W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

30.9W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

724.3 x 519.2 x 219.9 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

724.3 x 424.2 x 42.5 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

827 x 600 x 213 mm

Weight with Stand

5.7Kg

Weight without Stand

5.4Kg

Weight in Shipping

8.9Kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Depend on Country

Others (Accessory)

CD

What people are saying