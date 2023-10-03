About Cookies on This Site

Triple XD Engine

Triple XD Engine processes images with even greater precision to enable more natural colour expression, deeper contrast and for a more lifelike picture.

HDMI      

HDMI (High Definition Multimedia Interface) offers incredible audio/video quality and single-cable convenience. This monitor includes an HDMI input, so you can connect a true high-definition source, such as a high-end computer, Blu-ray player or next-generation videogame console.

LED Backlighting

LG's LED backlighting delivers exceptional brightness and amazing image clarity. You'll see richer colours and deeper blacks too, and LEDs offer greater energy efficiency compared to conventional LCD monitors.

What people are saying