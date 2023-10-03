About Cookies on This Site

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

27LP615B-PU

27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor

front view
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27

Size (cm)

68.57

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Backlight Type

Edge

Brightness (Typ.)

250 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)

Colour Bit

8bit

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:01:00

Contrast Ratio with DFC

Mega

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch

0.3114 x 0.3114

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

14ms

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURE

Energy Saving

Yes

Eye Comfort Mode

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30kHz~83kHz

HDMI (V Frequency)

56Hz~75Hz

[Location]

Rear

SOUND

AVL (Auto Volume)

Yes

Speaker

Yes

Speaker_Output (unit)

5W

POWER

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

DC Output

19V/1.7A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

0.4W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

1W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

28W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Base Detachable

Yes

Colour (Back Cover)

Black

Colour (Front Cabinet)

Black

Colour (Stand Base)

1 Pole Black

Wall Mount

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

748 x 160 x 447

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

612 x 423.1 x 152.5

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

612 x 368.5 x 73.9

Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

468/975/1125

Weight in Shipping

5.6kg

Weight with Stand

3.75kg

Weight without Stand

3.5kg

STANDARD

Dolby Audio

Yes

HDMI

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Battery (Remote Controller)

Yes

Remote Controller

Black

TV_FEATURES

ARC-PC

16:9, 4:3

ARC-Video

16:9 - ATV,DTV, HDMI
Just Scan – HDMI
Set By Program - ATV, DTV, HDMI
4:3 - ATV, DTV,HDMI
Zoom - ATV, DTV, HDMI
Cinema Zoom 1- ATV, DTV, HDMI

Audio Guidance

Yes

Auto/Manual Clock

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep

Yes

Caption

Yes

On/Off Time

Yes

Picture Mode

Vivid/ Standard/ APS/ Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2

Remote Control

Yes

Sleep Timer

Yes

Triple XD engine

Yes

TUNER

Analog

NTSC

Digital

ATSC

RESOLUTION

HDMI (PC)

1920 X 1080

HDMI (Video)

1080p

CONTROL KEY

Key Location

Bottom (Center)

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Key

Key Type

1 Input Dome Type Tact Key

LED Colour (On mode)

OFF

LED colour(Power save mode)

AMBER

LED Colour (Standby)

RED

OSD

Country

English, Spanish, French

Number of Language

3 Language

GENERAL FUNCTION(TV MNT)

HDCP

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BOX COSMETIC

Box Printing Type

Flexo

Handle

No (hand hole)

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face down

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

