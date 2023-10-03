We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Full HD IPS LED TV Monitor
All Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
27
-
Size (cm)
-
68.57
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
250 (Typ.), 160 (Min.)
-
Colour Bit
-
8bit
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:01:00
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
-
Mega
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch
-
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
14ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Eye Comfort Mode
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30kHz~83kHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
-
56Hz~75Hz
-
[Location]
-
Rear
-
AVL (Auto Volume)
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
-
5W
-
AC Input
-
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
-
19V/1.7A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
0.4W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
1W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
28W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
Colour (Back Cover)
-
Black
-
Colour (Front Cabinet)
-
Black
-
Colour (Stand Base)
-
1 Pole Black
-
Wall Mount
-
Yes
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
748 x 160 x 447
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
612 x 423.1 x 152.5
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
612 x 368.5 x 73.9
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
-
468/975/1125
-
Weight in Shipping
-
5.6kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
3.75kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
3.5kg
-
Dolby Audio
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Battery (Remote Controller)
-
Yes
-
Remote Controller
-
Black
-
ARC-PC
-
16:9, 4:3
-
ARC-Video
-
16:9 - ATV,DTV, HDMI
Just Scan – HDMI
Set By Program - ATV, DTV, HDMI
4:3 - ATV, DTV,HDMI
Zoom - ATV, DTV, HDMI
Cinema Zoom 1- ATV, DTV, HDMI
-
Audio Guidance
-
Yes
-
Auto/Manual Clock
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep
-
Yes
-
Caption
-
Yes
-
On/Off Time
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Vivid/ Standard/ APS/ Cinema/Game/Expert1/Expert2
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
-
Yes
-
Triple XD engine
-
Yes
-
Analog
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC
-
HDMI (PC)
-
1920 X 1080
-
HDMI (Video)
-
1080p
-
Key Location
-
Bottom (Center)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1 Key
-
Key Type
-
1 Input Dome Type Tact Key
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
OFF
-
LED colour(Power save mode)
-
AMBER
-
LED Colour (Standby)
-
RED
-
Country
-
English, Spanish, French
-
Number of Language
-
3 Language
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Box Printing Type
-
Flexo
-
Handle
-
No (hand hole)
-
Packing Material
-
EPS
-
Stacking Type
-
Face down
-
Stand Packing Type
-
Base Detach
