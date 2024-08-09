Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

27UP550N-W

front view

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Gaming scene with exceptional clarity, and details in LG UHD 4K display

Details Mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor enables you to enjoy 4K and HDR content as you've dreamed of.

Display

27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS

HDR10 & sRGB 98% (Typ.)

Feature

AMD FreeSync™

Tilt, Height and Pivot

Connectivity

USB Type-C™

DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0

  • SDR
  • HDR
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 98% Typical offering True Colours and Wide View
IPS with sRGB 98% (Typ.)

True Colours and Wide View

IPS display 98% coverage of the sRGB spectrum provides outstanding colour accuracy and wide viewing angle, so it delivers high-fidelity colour for reproducing vivid scenes for helping you to have enough fun in entertainment content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 96W), all at the same time over a single cable.

4K Display

4K

Display

Data Transfer

Data

Transfer

Up to 96W of Power Delivery

Up to 96W

of Power Delivery

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

 

 

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Features focused on the Gaming

Immersive Gaming Experience

27UP550 not only brings the thrills with decent image but also provides AMD FreeSync™, Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for the gaming experience.

The gaming car scene from Immersive true 4K HDR console game

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.

AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, the gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Ergonomic design with features of Tilt, Pivot and height adjustment.

 

 

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    210W (19.5V/10.8A)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    700 x 188 x 514mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    622.6 x 371 x 45.8mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    622.6 x 574.1 x 239.3mm(Up)
    622.6 x 464.1 x 239.3mm(Down)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.4

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.4

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.3

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

STANDARD

  • CE

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

What people are saying

