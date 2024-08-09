We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
Display
27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS
HDR10 & sRGB 98% (Typ.)
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
Tilt, Height and Pivot
Connectivity
USB Type-C™
DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0
-
SDR
-
HDR
|HDR10
Detailed Contrast
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 96W), all at the same time over a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Features focused on the Gaming
Immersive Gaming Experience
27UP550 not only brings the thrills with decent image but also provides AMD FreeSync™, Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for the gaming experience.
The gaming car scene from Immersive true 4K HDR console game
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
-
Conventional
-
DAS
|Dynamic Action Sync
React Faster to Opponents
Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
|Black Stabilizer
Attack First in Dark
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Ergonomic Design
Easy and Comfortable
|The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
210W (19.5V/10.8A)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
700 x 188 x 514mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
622.6 x 371 x 45.8mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
622.6 x 574.1 x 239.3mm(Up)
622.6 x 464.1 x 239.3mm(Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.3
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
STANDARD
-
CE
YES
-
UL (cUL)
YES
What people are saying
Find Locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)