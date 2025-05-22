27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Large Display Immersion
27" IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Vivid Colour & HDR
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
Tilt, Height and Pivot
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clean and Bright HDR
The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
HDR Effect to SDR Content
Immersive Gaming Experience
Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
Vividly and Realistically
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Easy and Comfortable
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
YES
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
STANDARD
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
-
UL (cUL)
YES
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Power Cord
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
694 x 496 x 212mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up)
613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.0kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.8kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.6kg
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
