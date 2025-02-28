Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor

27US500-W
  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear perspective view
  • rear view
  • rear perspective view
  • close-up view of ports
  • close-up view of rear stand
  • overhead view
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear perspective view
rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports
close-up view of rear stand
overhead view

Key Features

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS display
  • HDR10, DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
  • Brightness 300nits upgrade
  • 3-side Virtually Borderless
  • LG Switch
More
LG UltraFine™ Display.

Details mastered

On the desk, there is an ultrafine monitor displaying Photoshop work. Next to the monitor, there is a desk lamp, a mouse, paper, and colored pencils.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy your creativity

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UHD monitor. UltraFine™ supports 4K resolution, 90% DCI-P3, over 300nits brightness, and a 3-side borderless design that provides an efficient workstation for illustrators, photographers, and video editors.

Display

27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)

IPS (178° Wide view)

Image quality

HDR10

DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

300nits brightness

Feature

3-side Virtually Borderless Design

Tilt adjustable

HDR 10 with DCI-P3 90%

See amazing colours

HDR technology is now applied to various content. Our monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enable viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

The screen contains various colors representing UHD 4K, and in the bottom left corner, there is a logo indicating HDR and DCI-P3 90%.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).

On the left is an FHD image, and on the right is a 4K UHD image.

UHD 4K

Clarity with
8.29 million pixels

Enjoy vivid and accurate colour expression, thanks to UHD 4K.Enjoy vivid and accurate colour expression, thanks to UHD 4K.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

The 3-side thin bezel design with the stand's slim-flat form blends into your office or home taking up minimal space. And it allows an ideal working experience through convenient tilt adjustment.

Borderless design

3-side Virtually Borderless

Tilt

-5~15˚

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27US500 in the LG.com Support Menu.

What’s in the box

1. Stand body  2. Stand base  3. Screws  4. Power adapter  5. HDMI cable  6. Quick Start Guide, Registration Card, Warranty

The box includes the Stand body, Stand base, Screws, Power adapter, HDMI cable, Quick Start Guide, Registration Card, and Warranty.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y24

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554(H) * 0.1554(V)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    Yes(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    690x447x167

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x363.5x45.4

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5x454.7x214.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.3

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.8

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.5

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 