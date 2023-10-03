We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor
LG UHD Monitor 4K
Details Mastered
LG UHD 4K display offering exceptional clarity, detail and performance for various contents
Space
3840x2160
Image Quality
HDR10
Feature
MAXXAUDIO®
Suitable Clarity, Precision and Colour Expression
IPS 4K, and DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) for suitable clarity, precision and color expression
*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the colour gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.
*Images illustrated.
Immersive Gaming Experience
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming
More Vividly and Realistically
Ultra HD 4K, and HDR for content from multiple streaming services
Easy and Ergonomic
Versatile design with tilt, pivot and height adjustment options
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2020
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
821 x 507 x 230
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3 x 595.9 x 226.7(↑) 714.3 x 485.9 x 226.7(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.2
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
Buy Directly
32UN650-W
31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor
-
Offer expires Dec 3, 2023 (11:59 pm ET). After offer price: $649.99.