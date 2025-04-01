31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32UN650K-W
Front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Perspective view
Side view
Rear view
+15 degree rear view
Zoom in of ports
Side view with height
lifestyle image1
lifestyle image2
lifestyle image3
lifestyle image4

Key Features

  • 31.5-inch UHD 4K
  • IPS Display
  • HDR10
  • DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • MAXXAUDIO®
LG UltraFine Display.

Details mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor delivers exceptional clarity, detail and performance to your creative tasks and favorite content as you've dreamed of.

LG UHD 4K display offering exceptional clarity, detail and performance for various contents.

Space

31.5" IPS UHD 4

3840x2160

Image quality

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

HDR10

Feature

MaxxAudio®

Creative professional

Suitable clarity, precision and colour expression

 

With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and HDR10 in 31.5-inch 4K IPS, offering 4 times as many pixels as Full HD, your work shines for clear, and precise color as desired, resulting in easy reproduction of images on screen.

With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and HDR10 in 31.5-inch 4K IPS, offering 4 times as many pixels as Full HD, your work shines for clear, and precise colour as desired, resulting in easy reproduction of images on screen.

IPS 4K, and DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) for suitable clarity, precision and color expression.

Colour range with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

31.5-inch UHD 4K monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% of DCI-P3 (Typ.) colour gamut, which is ideal for professional creators to re-touch images and accurately express the colour of digital contents.

*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the colour gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.

Colour calibrated

It is colour calibrated to display original intended colour for accurate picture quality.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Enhance games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive gaming experience

 

With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and HDR10 in 31.5-inch 4K IPS, offering 4 times as many pixels as Full HD, your work shines for clear, and precise color as desired, resulting in easy reproduction of images on screen.

32UN650K boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only bringing unprecedented thrills with decent image, and sound, but also helping you win more battles with Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

Dynamic Action Sync

React swiftly

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Enjoy 4K and HDR contents

More vividly and realistically

 

With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and HDR10 in 31.5-inch 4K IPS, offering 4 times as many pixels as Full HD, your work shines for clear, and precise color as desired, resulting in easy reproduction of images on screen.

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. The result is the most true with vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR10 technology in support of DCI-P3 (Typ.) colour space.

Ultra HD 4K, and HDR for content from multiple streaming services.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UN650K in the LG.com Support Menu.

Ergonomic design

Easy and ergonomic

 

With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and HDR10 in 31.5-inch 4K IPS, offering 4 times as many pixels as Full HD, your work shines for clear, and precise color as desired, resulting in easy reproduction of images on screen.

The one-click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Versatile design with tilt and height adjustment options.

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    821 x 507 x 230

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3 x 595.9 x 226.7(Up) 714.3 x 485.9 x 226.7(Down)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.5

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.2

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    65W (19V / 3.42A)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

