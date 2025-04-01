31.5" UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Details mastered
LG UHD 4K monitor delivers exceptional clarity, detail and performance to your creative tasks and favorite content as you've dreamed of.
LG UHD 4K display offering exceptional clarity, detail and performance for various contents.
Space
31.5" IPS UHD 4
3840x2160
Image quality
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
HDR10
Feature
MaxxAudio®
Creative professional
Suitable clarity, precision and colour expression
With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and HDR10 in 31.5-inch 4K IPS, offering 4 times as many pixels as Full HD, your work shines for clear, and precise colour as desired, resulting in easy reproduction of images on screen.
IPS 4K, and DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) for suitable clarity, precision and color expression.
Colour range with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
31.5-inch UHD 4K monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 95% of DCI-P3 (Typ.) colour gamut, which is ideal for professional creators to re-touch images and accurately express the colour of digital contents.
*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the colour gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.
Colour calibrated
It is colour calibrated to display original intended colour for accurate picture quality.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Enhance games up to 4K and HDR
Immersive gaming experience
32UN650K boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only bringing unprecedented thrills with decent image, and sound, but also helping you win more battles with Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
Dynamic Action Sync
React swiftly
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Enjoy 4K and HDR contents
More vividly and realistically
HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. The result is the most true with vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR10 technology in support of DCI-P3 (Typ.) colour space.
Ultra HD 4K, and HDR for content from multiple streaming services.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UN650K in the LG.com Support Menu.
Ergonomic design
Easy and ergonomic
The one-click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Versatile design with tilt and height adjustment options.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 507 x 230
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 595.9 x 226.7(Up) 714.3 x 485.9 x 226.7(Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.2
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
65W (19V / 3.42A)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Speaker
5W x 2
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
