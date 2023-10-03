About Cookies on This Site

27" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (27" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

27UK850-W

27UK850-W

27" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (27" Diagonal)

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

27"

Panel Type

IPS

Color Gamut (CIE1931)

sRGB 99% (Typ)

Color Depth(Number of Colors)

10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.1554x0.1554

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (Faster)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840x2160

Brightness

Peak 450nits, Typical 350nits,Min 280nits

Contrast Ratio

1000:1 (Typ)

Viewing Angle

178/178 (CR≥10) (Typ)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x2 (HDR support)

Display Port

Yes x1 (ver 1.2), (HDR support)

USB Type-C

Yes x1 (ver 3.1 - Gen1) PD 60W / DP Alternate Mode / Data

Headphone Out

Yes

USB Down-stream

2 downstream (No Service Only Port, ver 3.1 gen1)

POWER

Type

Adapter (140W)

Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

50W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

SPECIAL FEATURES

sRGB

Yes

Ratio

WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

HDMI & DP & USB-C , Yes (2.2)

Plug & Play

Yes

Adaptive Sync

AMD FreeSync™

DAS Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Factory Calibrated

Yes

H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Black Level

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Speaker Type

MAXXAudio®

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

24.1" x 22.0" x 9.2"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

24.1" x 14.8" x 1.8"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

27.2" x 19.4" x 8.2"

With Stand Weight

13.4 lbs

Without Stand Weight

10.6 lbs

Shipping Weight

19.8 lbs

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

-5~20 Degree

Height(mm)

110mm

Pivot

Yes

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA size (mm)

100 x 100

Power Cord

Yes (White)

DP to DP

Yes (White)

HDMI

Yes (White)

USB Type-C

Yes (1.5m White Cable, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)

S/W Install CD

Yes

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

EPEAT Gold

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

KC

Yes

VCCI

Yes

ErP

Yes

ROHS, REACH

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

719192617476

