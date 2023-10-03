About Cookies on This Site

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved Gaming Monitor (34” Diagonal)

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved Gaming Monitor (34” Diagonal)

34UC79G

PANEL

Screen Size

34" Curved 144Hz

Panel Type

IPS

Color Gamut (CIE 1931)

NTSC 72%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

8bits, 16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.312 mm x 0.312 mm

Refresh Rate

144Hz

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness(Typ.)

250cd/m2(Typ),200cd/m2(Min)

Contrast Ratio(Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

Response Time(GTG)

5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

178/178(CR≥10)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

DisplayPort (ver1.2)

Yes

USB 3.0

2 ea

USB Up 3.0

1

USB 3.0 Quick Charge

USB Port 1

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Normal On (EPA 7.0)

50W (EPA 7.0)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1:1

PIP

In Screen Split

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

FreeSync

Yes (DP 50~144Hz)

Game mode

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes (included in Picture Mode)

Super+ Resolution

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

Screen Split 2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

OnScreen Control (OSC)

Yes

Dual EDID (H/W)

Yes

One Click Stand Set-up

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5~20 Degree

Height (Range)

120mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

32.7" x 17.7" x 11.0" (down) – 15.7" (up)

Without Stand (WxHxD)

32.7" x 14.6" x 3.0"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

38.9" x 8.3" x 20.6"

With Stand Weight

18.9 lbs

Without Stand Weight

14.1 lbs

Shipping Weight

26 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

100 x 100

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Cable Holder

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

ErP

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

BSMI (for Taiwan)

Yes

Windows

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labor

UPC

719192606715

SOUND

Speaker

Not available

