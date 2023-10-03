We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® Full HD IPS Curved Gaming Monitor (34” Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
34" Curved 144Hz
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE 1931)
-
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
8bits, 16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.312 mm x 0.312 mm
-
Refresh Rate
-
144Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
-
250cd/m2(Typ),200cd/m2(Min)
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Response Time(GTG)
-
5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
-
178/178(CR≥10)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort (ver1.2)
-
Yes
-
USB 3.0
-
2 ea
-
USB Up 3.0
-
1
-
USB 3.0 Quick Charge
-
USB Port 1
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (EPA 7.0)
-
50W (EPA 7.0)
-
Picture Mode
-
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
-
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1:1
-
PIP
-
In Screen Split
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes
-
FreeSync
-
Yes (DP 50~144Hz)
-
Game mode
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes (included in Picture Mode)
-
Super+ Resolution
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
Screen Split 2.0 (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
-
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5~20 Degree
-
Height (Range)
-
120mm
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
32.7" x 17.7" x 11.0" (down) – 15.7" (up)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
32.7" x 14.6" x 3.0"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38.9" x 8.3" x 20.6"
-
With Stand Weight
-
18.9 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
-
14.1 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
26 lbs
-
VESA® Size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
Cable Holder
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
UPC
-
719192606715
-
Speaker
-
Not available
