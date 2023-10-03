About Cookies on This Site

34" UltraWide™ QHD Curved Nano IPS Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

34" UltraWide™ QHD Curved Nano IPS Monitor

34WK95C-W

34" UltraWide™ QHD Curved Nano IPS Monitor

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

34" Curved

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Colour Depth(Number of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch(mm)

0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate

75Hz

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Brightness

320 cd/m² (Min.), 400 cd/m² (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

700:1 (Min), 1000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle

178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti glare ,3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x 2

DisplayPort

Yes

USB Type-C

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

USB Up-stream

YES (1ea/ver3.0)

USB Down-stream

YES (2ea/ver3.0)

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

less than 1.2W

DC Off (Max.)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

85W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

SPECIAL FEATURES

PBP

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Colour weakness

Yes

Adaptive Sync

Radeon FreeSync™

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

Nano IPS™ Technology

Yes

HDR Effect

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Curved

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Speaker Output

7W

Maxx Audio

Yes

Speaker Channel

2 Channel

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

With Stand (WxHxD)

820.4 x 561.3 x 251.5 mm (Up)
820.4 x 452.1 x 251.5 mm (Down)

Without Stand (WxHxD)

820.4 x 363.2 x 93.9 mm

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

988.1 x 527.8 x 210.8 mm

With Stand Weight

6.9kg

Without Stand Weight

5.6kg

Shipping Weight

10.5kg

STAND

Tilt(Angle)

Yes

Height(mm)

Yes (110mm)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall Mount Size (mm)

100 x 100 mm

Display Port

Yes

HDMI

Yes

USB Type-C

Yes

USB Type C to A Gender

Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

UPC

719192617377

