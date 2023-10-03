About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34” 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 3

Specs

Reviews

Support

34” 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 3

34WL850-W

34” 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 3

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

34 Inch

Size (cm)

86.7 cm

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch

0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

Brightness (Min.)

300 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

350 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti Glare, 3H

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Effect

Yes

Nano IPS™ Technology

Yes

Wide Colour Gamut

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

HW Calibration

Yes

Auto Brightness

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

RADEON FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

PBP

Yes (2PBP)

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

True Colour Pro

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

Thunderbolt

Yes (1ea)

Thunderbolt (USB-C Compatiblity)

Yes

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

Yes

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

60W

USB Upstream Port

Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

USB Downstream Port

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Speaker_Output (unit)

7W

Speaker_Channel

2ch

Maxx Audio

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

60W

Power Consumption (Max.)

156W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 1.2W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

825.6 x 570.7 x 230mm (Up)
825.6 x 460.7 x 230mm (Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

825.6 x 369.8 x 51.2mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

940 x 218 x 516mm

Weight with Stand

7.6kg

Weight without Stand

5.9kg

Weight in Shipping

11.5kg

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Thunderbolt

Yes

What people are saying