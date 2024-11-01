We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" UltraWide QHD Curved monitor
Immersive viewing experience
34” WQHD Curved (3440x1440)
3-side Virtually Borderless
Image Quality
HDR10
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Comfortable workstation
Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (1800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) with 1800R curvature and 21:9 aspect ratio is great for work as it can display various programs at once.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Picture By Picture (PBP)
Easy multi-tasking set-up
34WR50QK allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
This monitor allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It can be connected via the HDMI cable and DisplayPort cable.
*DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 34WR50QK in the LG.com Support Menu.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colours
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Tilt for your ideal viewing experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Curvature
1800R
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.23175 x 0.23175
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
86.42
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
48W (19V / 2.53A)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
YES
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
STANDARD
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
-
UL (cUL)
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 483.3 x 223.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.4
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.9
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
What people are saying
