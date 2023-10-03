We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 49WL95C-W 49 Inch 32:9 UltraWide Dual QHD IPS Curved LED Monitor with HDR 10
*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.
Save Time
Manage the Whole Timeline
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
Do Work Simultaneously
Expand Your Workspace
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
Dual Controller Makes It Easier
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
49
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
32:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Curvature
-
3800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2019
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.234 x 0.234
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
124.46
-
Size [Inch]
-
49
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
-
3800R
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
PBP
-
2PBP/3PBP
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
-
Speaker
-
10W x 2
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
200W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
1.0W (HDMI Input)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
80W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1330 x 298 x 490
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3(↑) 1215.1 x 433.5 x 307.3(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
19.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
12.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
15.2
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(4ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
5120 x 1440 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
85W
