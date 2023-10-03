About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG HU85LS 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

Enquire To Buy

LG HU85LS 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

HU85LS

LG HU85LS 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Front view
Your Dream Home Cinema

Your Dream Home Cinema

You can Experience breath-taking home cinema with the new LG Laser 4K CineBeam HU85LS. Set up your own theatre anywhere around the house.
Incomparable Visual Experience

Incomparable Visual Experience

Experience a truly cinematic viewing environment by applying innovative LG technology for visual experience with a projection screen of up to 120 inches that remains clear and crisp
Realistic 4K Picture Quality
4K UHD with 8.3 Megapixels

Realistic 4K Picture Quality

With an incredible 8.3 million pixels(3840 x 2160) utilizing XPR* technology, HU85LS delivers impeccable precision and detail at four times the resolution of Full HD.

*XPR Technology is based on Texas Instruments' 4K/UHD DLP technology that helps projectors to achieve true 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels.
**The screen size is estimate.

3Ch Laser

Ultimate Colour Accuracy

3Ch Laser technology supports wider colour coverage, Rec. 709 and DCI, by adding red laser light source to a typical blue laser. This can ensure incredible colour reproduction performances up to 12 bit colour processing.
3Ch Laser with Wheel-less Tech

3Ch Laser with Wheel-less Tech

HU85LS with 3Channel laser, using RGB separate primary colours, can express ultimate vivid pictures without colour loss compared to conventional projectors (DLP, Laser and Dual Laser) that use colour-wheel and reflect colours from one colour light.
Just Need a Span Long
Ultra Short Throw Ration 0.19

Just Need a Span Long

With incredible Ultra Short Throw, you can enjoy a 90-inch cinematic screen by placing it just 2.2 inches / 5.6cm away from the wall. Place the HU85LS near the wall without any complicated installation to create an impressing home cinema screen up to 120 inches.
PJT-HU85L-05-2-UST-1-D
PJT-HU85L-05-2-UST-1-D
PJT-HU85L-05-2-UST-3-D

*For a 120-inch screen, it needs to be 18cm / 7 inch inches from the wall.

2,700 ANSI Lumens Brightness

No Need to Close the Blackout Curtains

2,700 ANSI Lumens result in gentle light, producing clear images in an indoor environment without any harsh brightness.
Faithful to The Original Picture
HDR 10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping

Faithful to The Original Picture

Previously, HDR Tone Mapping delivered identical picture quality to the average of all the frames. As the HU85LS adopts HDR10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping on a frame by frame basis, it can deliver optimized picture quality for each frame.
More Fluid Action
TruMotion

More Fluid Action

The HU85LS with TruMotion technology, a type of video processing where animation frames are generated between existing frames, makes animation look and feel more fluid. TruMotion is available even in 4K, HDR and hi-refresh rate up to 60hz.
webOS 4.5

The Smart Way to Access Content

With webOS 4.5, which adopts ‘Zero Step Previews', you can explore and enjoy a variety of TV shows and movies with a simple connection to your Wi-Fi network. The improved OS will automatically sort apps to your preference.
Simpler and More Detailed
12-Point Adjustment

Simpler and More Detailed

The HU85LS's image warping function allows you to adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point adjustment on the screen.
Compatibility

A Variety of Connectivity

The wireless mirroring function takes advantage of Miracast® to project content from smart devices onto a large projection screen. It can also be paired with any Bluetooth audio product and be linked with iOS* as well as with conventional audio devices via standard connectivity options**.

*To download and install the latest LG TV Plus App.
**Standard connectivity options : ports for USB, Ethernet, and HDMI.

Innovative Minimalist Approach
Stylish Design

Innovative Minimalist Approach

HU85LS's sophisticated and compact design with premium material from Kvadrat seamlessly blends in with your home interior. It also creates a cinematic atmosphere with powerful built-in speakers.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Display Type

DLP

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Native Resolution

4K UHD (3840 x 2160)*

Screen Size

90" ~ 120"

Projection Image

Set to wall: 100"@10cm
Standard: 100"@42cm"

Projection Image

120"@18cm / 7.2 inch, 110"@14cm / 5.6 inch, 100"@10cm / 3.9 inch, 90"@5.6cm / 2.2 inch

Aspect Ratio

16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

Brightness

2700 ANSI Lumen

Brightness

Up to 2700 ANSI

Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

Lamp Type

Laser (B/R LD)

Noise

26↓ / 28↓ / 30dB(A)↓

Lamp Life

Up to 20,000 hrs

HDR

HDR10

Digital Keystone Correction

Advanced Edge Adjustment (12 Point Warping)

HDCP

HDCP 2.2

Trumotion

Yes

LG SMART TV

Platform

WebOS 4.5(Smart)

Magic Remote

Yes

App Store

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

Premium Content Providers

Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, LG Channels (Canada), Cineplex store, DAZN, UFC TV, The Karaoke Channel, Accuweather

CONNECTIVITY/WIRELESS

DTV Tuner

Yes

Contents Sharing

Yes (with DLNA supporting device)

Bluetooth Sound Out

Yes

Screen Share

Yes

USB

Yes

Bluetooth (with Speaker)

Yes

Screen Share (with Miracast, WiDi supporting device)

Yes

Wireless Contents Share (with iOS, Android devices via LG TV Plus App)

Yes

AUDIO

Built-in Speakers

5W + 5W Stereo

Bluetooth sound out

Yes

Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

Audio Out

S/PDIF 1(Optical)

HDMI

2

USB Type C

1

RJ45

1

HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

Yes

IP Control

Yes

Digital TV Tuner

Yes

HDMI™

2

USB (DivX®, MP3, Photo)

2 (USB 2.0)

USB Type C

1 (Display, Data, Power Delivery to connected device)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

Power Consumption

350W (Max)

Standby Mode

<0.5W

Quick On/Off

Yes (On in 12 seconds – Off in 2 seconds)

ACCESSORIES/MANUAL

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Power Cord

1

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

1 Back lit Magic Remote (Battery Included)

Manual

Simple Book

Adaptor

PSU built-in

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Product (W x H x D) / inch

26.8" x 5.0" x 13.7"

Product (W x H x D) / mm

680 x 128 x 347

Weight (lbs)

26.8lbs

Weight (kg)

12.2kg

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D) / inch

33.7" x 10" x 18.1"

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D) / mm

857 x 253 x 461

Shipping Weight (lbs)

33.2lbs

Shipping Weight (kg)

15.1kg

WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts & Labour

UPC

195174067314

Limited Warranty

2 Year Parts & Labour

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view

HU85LS

LG HU85LS 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector