LG HU85LS 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
*XPR Technology is based on Texas Instruments' 4K/UHD DLP technology that helps projectors to achieve true 4K resolution with 8.3 million pixels.
**The screen size is estimate.
*For a 120-inch screen, it needs to be 18cm / 7 inch inches from the wall.
*To download and install the latest LG TV Plus App.
**Standard connectivity options : ports for USB, Ethernet, and HDMI.
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
DLP
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)*
-
Screen Size
-
90" ~ 120"
-
Projection Image
-
Set to wall: 100"@10cm
Standard: 100"@42cm"
-
Projection Image
-
120"@18cm / 7.2 inch, 110"@14cm / 5.6 inch, 100"@10cm / 3.9 inch, 90"@5.6cm / 2.2 inch
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Brightness
-
2700 ANSI Lumen
-
Brightness
-
Up to 2700 ANSI
-
Contrast Ratio
-
2,000,000:1
-
Lamp Type
-
Laser (B/R LD)
-
Noise
-
26↓ / 28↓ / 30dB(A)↓
-
Lamp Life
-
Up to 20,000 hrs
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Advanced Edge Adjustment (12 Point Warping)
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
Trumotion
-
Yes
-
Platform
-
WebOS 4.5(Smart)
-
Magic Remote
-
Yes
-
App Store
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Premium Content Providers
-
Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, LG Channels (Canada), Cineplex store, DAZN, UFC TV, The Karaoke Channel, Accuweather
-
DTV Tuner
-
Yes
-
Contents Sharing
-
Yes (with DLNA supporting device)
-
Bluetooth Sound Out
-
Yes
-
Screen Share
-
Yes
-
USB
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth (with Speaker)
-
Yes
-
Screen Share (with Miracast, WiDi supporting device)
-
Yes
-
Wireless Contents Share (with iOS, Android devices via LG TV Plus App)
-
Yes
-
Built-in Speakers
-
5W + 5W Stereo
-
Bluetooth sound out
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment
-
Yes
-
Audio Out
-
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
HDMI
-
2
-
USB Type C
-
1
-
RJ45
-
1
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
-
Yes
-
IP Control
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Tuner
-
Yes
-
HDMI™
-
2
-
USB (DivX®, MP3, Photo)
-
2 (USB 2.0)
-
USB Type C
-
1 (Display, Data, Power Delivery to connected device)
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Power Consumption
-
350W (Max)
-
Standby Mode
-
<0.5W
-
Quick On/Off
-
Yes (On in 12 seconds – Off in 2 seconds)
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Power Cord
-
1
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
1 Back lit Magic Remote (Battery Included)
-
Manual
-
Simple Book
-
Adaptor
-
PSU built-in
-
Product (W x H x D) / inch
-
26.8" x 5.0" x 13.7"
-
Product (W x H x D) / mm
-
680 x 128 x 347
-
Weight (lbs)
-
26.8lbs
-
Weight (kg)
-
12.2kg
-
Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D) / inch
-
33.7" x 10" x 18.1"
-
Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D) / mm
-
857 x 253 x 461
-
Shipping Weight (lbs)
-
33.2lbs
-
Shipping Weight (kg)
-
15.1kg
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
UPC
-
195174067314
-
Limited Warranty
-
2 Year Parts & Labour
