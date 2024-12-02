We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AVS Forum Top Choice 2024
Named the “Top Choice 2024” by AVS Forum 2024
Red Dot [2024]
Winner of product design from Red Dot Design Award 2024
IDEA Design Awards 2024
Silver Award from the International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) 2024
Be cinematic anywhere
From your bedside to the campsite, the CineBeam Q makes your space a home movie theater for everyone. For family and friends, this versatile and portable appliance offers an unforgettable viewing experience.
It showcases eight images depicting various scenarios of people using the Cinebeam Q projector. In order, it showcases a cozy solo evening at home, Hanging out with best friends, Family bonding and entertainment, Fun date night ideas, Creating a magical childhood, Relaxing movie night at a campsite, Creating a unique profile, and Interactive coffee space.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.
CineBeam Q integrates with any space
Make the moment last, with CineBeam Q
For moments of drama and emotion, let CineBeam Q be your companion.
Simple configuration,
smart usability
The essence of simplicity
The CineBeam Q features a minimal design with a modern aesthetic, making it an excellent fit for any space. Its sleek lines and premium finish seamlessly blend with all kinds of interiors.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*This feature may not work properly if there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces.
*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.
120" screen cinema in 4K
Experience breath-taking visuals with the compact CineBeam Q. Despite its small size, it supports a stunning 120-inch screen* in 4K UHD resolution. With a DCI-P3 154% wide color range and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, enjoy vibrant colors and incredible detail in every scene.
Place and play
With auto adjustment, you can enjoy a screen that fits in various spaces. The CineBeam Q delivers excellent clarity, even when tilted.
Easy to find, easy to connect.
The simplified setup of webOS allows you to choose from a vast array of streaming services and content**. Additionally, you can connect your mobile or laptop content to the CineBeam Q using Airplay*** or Screen Share****, letting you enjoy your content in various ways.
*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.
**Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately). Supported services may differ by country.
***Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. This projector supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
****Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
