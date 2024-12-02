Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG CineBeam Q logo.
Here is the introduction video for the Cinebeam Q projector brand page. It provides a detailed view of the product's overall design.
AVS Forum Top Choice 2024 logo.

AVS Forum Top Choice 2024

Named the “Top Choice 2024” by AVS Forum 2024

Reddot design award 2024 logo.

Red Dot [2024]

Winner of product design from Red Dot Design Award 2024

IDEA Design Awards 2024 siver logo.

IDEA Design Awards 2024

Silver Award from the International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) 2024

Be cinematic anywhere

From your bedside to the campsite, the CineBeam Q makes your space a home movie theater for everyone. For family and friends, this versatile and portable appliance offers an unforgettable viewing experience.

It showcases eight images depicting various scenarios of people using the Cinebeam Q projector. In order, it showcases a cozy solo evening at home, Hanging out with best friends, Family bonding and entertainment, Fun date night ideas, Creating a magical childhood, Relaxing movie night at a campsite, Creating a unique profile, and Interactive coffee space.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.

CineBeam Q integrates with any space

Make the moment last, with CineBeam Q

For moments of drama and emotion, let CineBeam Q be your companion.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

This video demonstrates various ways to use the CineBeam Q as a versatile design accessory in interior decor.

Ep1. Live with style

with CineBeam Q

This video showcases various ways to use the CineBeam Q in your personal space.

Ep2. Me-time ritual

with CineBeam Q

This video highlights various ways the whole family, including children, can use the CineBeam Q together.

Ep3. Kids magical days

with CineBeam Q

This video features influencers presenting the CineBeam Q as a must-have home tech device.

Ep4. First hands-on tech

with CineBeam Q

This video features influencers showcasing various artistic uses of CineBeam Q.

Ep5. All day artistry

with CineBeam Q

This video features influencers showcasing various uses of CineBeam Q in outdoor settings.

Ep6. Chill outdoor vibes

with CineBeam Q

This video features influencers using CineBeam Q in various settings with family, friends, and partners.

Ep7. Together be like

with CineBeam Q

Simple configuration,
smart usability

The essence of simplicity

The CineBeam Q features a minimal design with a modern aesthetic, making it an excellent fit for any space. Its sleek lines and premium finish seamlessly blend with all kinds of interiors.

Move with ease

The CineBeam Q features a 360-degree rotating handle that fits comfortably in one hand, making it easy to carry anywhere. Additionally, the handle can be adjusted to project the screen at practically any desired angle, ensuring convenient use.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature may not work properly if there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces.

*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.

120" screen cinema in 4K

Experience breath-taking visuals with the compact CineBeam Q. Despite its small size, it supports a stunning 120-inch screen* in 4K UHD resolution. With a DCI-P3 154% wide color range and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, enjoy vibrant colors and incredible detail in every scene.

Place and play

With auto adjustment, you can enjoy a screen that fits in various spaces. The CineBeam Q delivers excellent clarity, even when tilted.

Easy to find, easy to connect.

The simplified setup of webOS allows you to choose from a vast array of streaming services and content**. Additionally, you can connect your mobile or laptop content to the CineBeam Q using Airplay*** or Screen Share****, letting you enjoy your content in various ways.

*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.

**Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately). Supported services may differ by country.

***Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. This projector supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

****Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.

Two women are sitting on a sofa, eating popcorn and laughing while watching content. Next to them, a Cinebeam Q is placed on a stand, projecting the video onto a screen.

Ready, steady, GO!

The CineBeam Q comes with a portable stand** that is easy to attach and detach, making it highly versatile.

Ready, steady, GO! Learn more

A man sitting on the sofa enjoying a 4K video on a large screen projected on the living room wall with the CineBeam Q HU710PB and XBOOM speaker.

Buy CineBeam Q,
Get an XBOOM speaker

Grab the limited-time offer. Get a free XBOOM speaker when you buy the CineBeam Q.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Make CineBeam Q a companion for every moment