LG CineBeam PU700R 4K UHD LED Projector with Space-friendly Design
LG CineBeam PU700R 4K UHD LED Projector with Space-friendly Design
Designed to fit your space
·Space-friendly Design
Interior Image & Mood lighting
Auto Screen Adjustment
Enjoy full of less effort
·Smart webOS
Wireless Connection
Bluetooth Audio Dual Out
Premium picture quality
·4K UHD (3840x2160) LED
1,000 ANSI Lumens
Flexible Screen Size
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Freely Project your Scene
Customize Your Own Interior
By featuring up to four interior images that let you take it up a notch and personalize your home interior. When you need listening music or relaxing, do project it rather than playing contents.
Set Lighting to Follow Your Mood
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Freely Rotate to Suit Your View
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Exceptional Picture Quality
Comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD.
*For a 120-inch screen, a projection length of 128 inches is required.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1,000 ANSI lumens brightness based on the perceived brightness of projected image, and it may vary due to the environment of use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Smart Wireless Connection
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
DLP
-
*
-
*The resolution is based on the number of discrete pixels projected on screen (4K : 8.3 million, Full HD : 2.1 million, HD : 0.9 millon)
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
**
-
** The Brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image
-
HDCP
-
HDCP 2.2
-
Brightness
-
1000 ANSI Lumen
-
Contrast Ratio
-
150,000:1
-
HDR
-
HDR10
-
Native Resolution
-
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)*
-
HDR
-
HDR10, HLG
-
Noise (Typical)
-
29 dB(A)↓/27 dB(A)↓/25 dB(A)↓
-
Screen Size
-
60"~120"
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.2
-
Life High Brightness
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Shipping Weight
-
11 lbs
-
4K Upscaler
-
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Auto Keystone
-
Yes
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
164 x 144 x 307.1 mm
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
3.1kg
-
Remote Control
-
Magic Lighting Remote (Battery included)
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Magic Remote
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
webOS 22 (Smart)
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
-
Yes
-
Output
-
5W
-
HDMI
-
1
-
HDMI Version
-
2.1
-
USB Type A
-
1
-
UB Type C
-
1
-
Power Consumption
-
140 W
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
-
UPC
-
195174051122
LG CineBeam PU700R 4K UHD LED Projector with Space-friendly Design