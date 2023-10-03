About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam PU700R 4K UHD LED Projector with Space-friendly Design

45 angle -15 degree view
Roll out your scene.

Roll out your scene

Meet LG's new flexible designed projector to lead your lifestyle.

Designed to fit your space

·Space-friendly Design

 Interior Image & Mood lighting

 Auto Screen Adjustment

Enjoy full of less effort

·Smart webOS

 Wireless Connection

 Bluetooth Audio Dual Out

Premium picture quality

·4K UHD (3840x2160) LED

 1,000 ANSI Lumens

 Flexible Screen Size

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Interior-friendly Design

Freely Project your Scene

Its interior-friendly designed body is highly harmonized with the environment you choose to place it in. Additionally, it features stylish interior images and seven colourful mood lighting options to customize or create the ambiance you want.

Customize Your Own Interior

By featuring up to four interior images that let you take it up a notch and personalize your home interior. When you need listening music or relaxing, do project it rather than playing contents.

    LG CineBeam Projector is projecting interior image A.

    Customize Your Own Interior

    By featuring up to four interior images that let you take it up a notch and personalize your home interior. When you need listening music or relaxing, do project it rather than playing contents.

      LG CineBeam Projector is projecting interior image B.

      LG CineBeam Projector is projecting interior image C.

      LG CineBeam Projector is projecting interior image D.

      Set Lighting to Follow Your Mood

      PU700R helps you create your ambiance with various mood lighting options; 7 different colours (Red, Green, Blue, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, and White), and 2 colour modes including gradient and solid mode.

      *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

      Auto Screen Adjustment.
      Auto Screen Adjustment

      Set Up Easily, Watch Freely

      By clicking Auto Screen Adjustment in webOS, it can automatically correct the screen using the appropriate technology.

      *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

      90-degree Rotation

      Freely Rotate to Suit Your View

      With a cradle stand that rotates 90 degrees, you can place and tilt it for projecting your scene where you want. You can set up your smart portable theatre even in the living room, attic, or out camping.
      *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

      Up to 120-inch of 4K UHD

      Exceptional Picture Quality

      With Real 4K UHD having a high resolution of 3840 x 2160, LG CineBeam delivers precise details up to 120-inch screen.

      Comparison of FULL HD and 4K UHD.

      *For a 120-inch screen, a projection length of 128 inches is required.
      *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

      LG CineBeam projector with 1,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness.

      1,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

      With 1,000 ANSI lumens, LG CineBeam portable projector can produce clear images in the indoor and outdoor environment at night or early evening.

      *1,000 ANSI lumens brightness based on the perceived brightness of projected image, and it may vary due to the environment of use.
      *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

      LG CineBeam projector to enjoy various contents.
      webOS 22

      Access Your Favourite Content

      Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, prime video, and more are available and easy to access on webOS 22.

      *Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
      *Supported services may differ by country.
      *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

      Smart Wireless Connection

      Apple Home and AirPlay.
      Apple Home and AirPlay

      Let's Share Your Content at Home

      With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

      *Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
      *Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
      *This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
      *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

      Expand Content to the Large Screen.
      Screen Share

      Expand it to the Large Screen

      You simply share videos, photos, and music from your Android devices and laptop to up to a 120-inch large screen.

      *Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
      *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

      Extended Bluetooth Pairing.
      Bluetooth Audio Dual Out

      Extended Bluetooth Pairing

      By supporting Bluetooth pairing added Bluetooth Audio Dual Out, LG PU700R can be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So, you can share the sound with your family or friend even in noise-sensitive environments.

      *Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
      *The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

      Various Interface.
      Various Interface

      Compatibility meets Compact

      LG PU700R offers not only compact body but also various ports such for scalability. These ports are hidden by a cover, supporting performance as well as a seamless design.

      LG Projection Calculator

      You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
      CALCULATE NOW!
      All Spec

      PROJECTION SYSTEM

      Display Type

      DLP

      *

      *The resolution is based on the number of discrete pixels projected on screen (4K : 8.3 million, Full HD : 2.1 million, HD : 0.9 millon)

      Native Resolution

      4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

      **

      ** The Brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image

      HDCP

      HDCP 2.2

      Brightness

      1000 ANSI Lumen

      Contrast Ratio

      150,000:1

      HDR

      HDR10

      Native Resolution

      4K UHD (3840 x 2160)*

      HDR

      HDR10, HLG

      Noise (Typical)

      29 dB(A)↓/27 dB(A)↓/25 dB(A)↓

      Screen Size

      60"~120"

      Throw Ratio

      1.2

      Life High Brightness

      30,000 Hrs

      DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

      Shipping Weight

      11 lbs

      FEATURES

      4K Upscaler

      Yes

      Aspect Ratio Control

      16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

      Digital Keystone Correction

      Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

      Auto Keystone

      Yes

      DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

      Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

      164 x 144 x 307.1 mm

      Net Weight (kg or g)

      3.1kg

      ACCESSORIES

      Remote Control

      Magic Lighting Remote (Battery included)

      Adapter

      Yes

      Power Cord

      Yes

      Remote Control

      Magic Remote

      LG SMART TV

      Web Browser

      Yes

      Platform (OS, UI)

      webOS 22 (Smart)

      AUDIO

      Dolby Atmos compatible

      Yes

      Output

      5W

      CONNECTVITY

      HDMI

      1

      HDMI Version

      2.1

      USB Type A

      1

      UB Type C

      1

      POWER

      Power Consumption

      140 W

      WARRANTY/UPC

      Warranty

      1 Year Parts and Labour

      UPC

      195174051122

      What people are saying

      Buy Directly

