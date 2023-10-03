About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter, 10 cu. ft.

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter, 10 cu. ft.

LBNC10551W

24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter, 10 cu. ft.

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
10.1 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
23 1/2" x 67 4/5" x 25 3/8"
InstaView®
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

BRAND

LG STUDIO

No

LG Brand

Yes

WIDTH

24

Yes

DEPTH

Standard Depth

No

Counter Depth

Yes

CAPACITY(CU.FT.)

10

Yes

REFRIGERATOR FEATURE

InstaView Door-in-Door®

No

Door-in-Door®

No

Dispenser

No

ThinQ®

No

Smudge Resistant Finish

No

ENERGY STAR®

Yes

SUMMARY

Door Type

Bottom Freezer

Refrigerator Type

Counter Depth

CAPACITY

Refrigerator (cu.ft.)

6.4

Freezer (cu.ft.)

3.7

Total (cu.ft.)

10.1

FEATURES

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

385

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Ice System

Manual Ice Tray

COOLING

Smart Inverter Compressor

Yes

Multi-Air Flow Cooling

Yes

Temperature Sensors

4

Evaporator

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Display Type

Membrane / White LED

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Dot

Door Alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

2 Full

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

1 Crisper

Refrigerator Light

Back LED Lighting

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Shelves/Bin

5 Total

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Door Type

Swing Door

Drawers

4 Drawers

Freezer Handle

Pocket Handles

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Contour Door

Yes

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Handles

Pocket Handles

Available Colors

Platinum Silver, White

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHTS

Depth with Handles

25 3/8"

Depth without Handles

25 3/8"

Depth without Door

21 9/10"

Height to Top of Case

67 4/5"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

68 3/8"

Width

23 1/2"

Installation Clearance

Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

145.50 lbs/163.14 lbs

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

25 4/5" x 71 1/2" x 29 1/5"

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year

Sealed System

7 Years

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Years

UPC CODES

UPC

048231794657

What people are saying