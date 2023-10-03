We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Counter Depth Bottom Freezer Refrigerator with Smart Inverter, 10 cu. ft.
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
LG STUDIO
-
No
-
LG Brand
-
Yes
-
24
-
Yes
-
Standard Depth
-
No
-
Counter Depth
-
Yes
-
10
-
Yes
-
InstaView Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Door-in-Door®
-
No
-
Dispenser
-
No
-
ThinQ®
-
No
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
No
-
ENERGY STAR®
-
Yes
-
Door Type
-
Bottom Freezer
-
Refrigerator Type
-
Counter Depth
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
6.4
-
Freezer (cu.ft.)
-
3.7
-
Total (cu.ft.)
-
10.1
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
385
-
Ice System
-
Manual Ice Tray
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow Cooling
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
4
-
Evaporator
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
Membrane / White LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Dot
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
2 Full
-
Shelf Construction
-
Spill Protector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
1 Crisper
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Back LED Lighting
-
No. of Shelves/Bin
-
5 Total
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Door Type
-
Swing Door
-
Drawers
-
4 Drawers
-
Freezer Handle
-
Pocket Handles
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Smooth
-
Handles
-
Pocket Handles
-
Available Colors
-
Platinum Silver, White
-
Depth with Handles
-
25 3/8"
-
Depth without Handles
-
25 3/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
21 9/10"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
67 4/5"
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
68 3/8"
-
Width
-
23 1/2"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
145.50 lbs/163.14 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
25 4/5" x 71 1/2" x 29 1/5"
-
Parts & Labor
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System
-
7 Years
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
10 Years
-
UPC
-
048231794657
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)