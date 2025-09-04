About Cookies on This Site

29 cu. ft. Standard-Depth MAX® 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Mini Craft Ice® and Full-Convert Drawer™

29 cu. ft. Standard-Depth MAX® 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Mini Craft Ice® and Full-Convert Drawer™

LF29S9730S
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-01-front
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-02-frontallopen
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-03-frontallopen-food
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-11-waterfilter2
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-12-detail
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-15-controlpanel
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-16-doorcooling
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-20-detail-food3
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-31-drawer3-Ice
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-33-drawer5
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-05-leftside
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-06-rightside
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-07-side2
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-08-side
multi-door-va2-2025-gr-l29gbsyh-lf29s9730s-us-sts-09-back
Key Features

  • Large Capacity, 29 cu ft.
  • Mini Craft Ice®
  • Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice®
  • LED Back Wall Lighting
  • Full-Convert Drawer®
  • Soft-Closing Doors
More

Store more with more interior space

29 cubic feet to be exact. Stock up on everything you need and enjoy more space for your family’s favourite foods and drinks.

Entertain in style

Mini Craft Ice® is our newest ice innovation, developed to deliver more of your favorite round ice—only smaller—right through the dispenser on the door! The smaller size is perfect for chilling all kinds of beverages and even works great in tumblers for chilled drinks on the go. Mini Craft Ice® adds a splash of fun and sophistication that will dazzle your guests. It’s mini craft ice that makes a mighty big impression.

Fridge or Freezer - You Decide

MAX out your space with more room for fresh or frozen foods with the versatile Full-Convert Drawer®. Choose from 5 temperature settings to create optimal storage for wine, deli items, cold drinks, meats and seafood, or frozen favorites. Flexibility to convert from fridge to freezer and back again with just a touch. Fit everything from your latest grocery run to that oversized ice cream cake. Adjustable dividers keep everything neat and organized.

Brighten your fridge with LED back wall lighting

LED lighting brightens the back wall of your refrigerator, making it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for—leftovers won’t linger in the dark. You can adjust the brightness of the LED back wall by using the ThinQ® app. You will enjoy the premium look every time you open the door. 

Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice®

LG's Exclusive Craft Ice® maker produces slow melting round craft ice for better taste. Give your beverages the perfect ice for next level entertaining, from craft cocktails & whiskey to soft drinks, lemonade, even iced coffee. To get even more Craft Ice®, activate Craft Ice+ in the ThinQ® App to make slow-melting ice twice as fast

Mini Craft Ice®


Mini Craft Ice®

The smaller size is perfect for chilling all kinds of beverages and even works great in tumblers for chilled drinks on the go.

Craft Ice®
Craft Ice®

Ideal for spirits, whiskeys, high-end cocktails or even your morning iced coffees and iced teas

 

Crushed ice
Crushed ice

Perfect for quick cooling and slushy drinks, such as smoothies or your favorite frozen treats

 

Soft-closing doors

Soft-closing doors

Flat panel door design with pocket handles

Flat panel door design with pocket handles

Smudge resistant finish

Smudge resistant finish

Smarter living, less energy

Smarter living, less energy

Stay Connected

From making extra ice for tonight’s dinner party to getting smartphone notifications when the door is left open, use the ThinQ® app to control key features and get important notifications anywhere, anytime. It even works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so you can operate smart features with your voice.

Built-In Peace of Mind

The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems you may have over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill and your energy consumption.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

LF29S9730S

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Volume Total (cu.ft)

    28.6

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 7/8" x 72 3/8" x 36 3/8"

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    785

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR® Certified

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - InstaView

    No

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    1-step folding

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Cantilevered

    Yes (Hybrid)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4 Split

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Wide Pantry

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174122860

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR® Certified

  • Product Type

    French Door (4Door)

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Standard Depth

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    28.6

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    8.4

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    17.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    326

  • Depth without door (inch)

    30 1/8"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    34 3/8"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    348

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    68 7/8"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    70 1/4"

  • Installation Clearance

    Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    37 7/8" x 72 3/8" x 36 3/8"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 34 3/8"

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    48 7/8"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    40 1/2"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

  • Zero Clearance

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Pull Drawer

  • Drawer Divider

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Non-Transparent

  • Durabase Solid Drawer Base

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    3.0 / 3.3 (IcePlus)

  • Dispenser Light

    Yes

  • Dual lce Maker

    Yes (Craft Ice)

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    3.0

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Mini Craft Ice™ & Crushed Ice

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

  • Water Filtration System

    Internal (1 stage)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (F Easy Open)

  • Contour Door

    Flat

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

  • Convertible Drawer

    No

  • Full-Convert Drawer

    Yes (-1 / 1 / 3 / 5℃ / Freezer)

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    785

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

What people are saying

