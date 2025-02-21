Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
30" French Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

30" French Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Ice Maker

LFCS22520S

30" French Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Ice Maker

()
  • Front view
  • Front Open view
  • Shelves Filled view
  • Drawer view 1
  • Drawer view 2
  • Drawer view 3
  • Bottle shelve detail
  • Shelving System view
  • Fridge in kitchen
  • Front Perspective
  • Right Side Perspective view
  • Right side view
  • Dimension image
Front view
Front Open view
Shelves Filled view
Drawer view 1
Drawer view 2
Drawer view 3
Bottle shelve detail
Shelving System view
Fridge in kitchen
Front Perspective
Right Side Perspective view
Right side view
Dimension image

Key Features

  • Large Capacity
  • Factory Installed Automatic Ice Maker
  • Multi-Air Flow System
  • Smart Diagnosis
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
More

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

22 cubic feet to be exact Stock up on everything you need and enjoy moree space for your family's favourite foods and drinks.

Factory Installed Automatic Ice Maker

Our built-in icemaker automatically makes ice cubes, so that you always have ice on hand for those hot summer days or when entertaining at home.

Multi-Air Flow System

Fresher is Better

Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.

Multi-Air Flow System

Fresher is Better

Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.

Smart Diagnosis

Built-In Peace of Mind

The Smart Diagnosis feature helps the service center diagnose problems you may have over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save money. Save energy.

When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill and your energy consumption.

Print

Key Spec

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    21.8

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    32 1/4" x 69 7/8" x 35 7/8"

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    587

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Door Basket_Moving Basket

    No

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6 (3 Adjustable, 3 Gallon Sized)

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Cantilevered

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4 Split

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Wide Pantry

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231787307

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    ENERGY STAR

  • Product Type

    French Door (3Door)

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    Standard Depth

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    21.8

  • Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

    7.3

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    14.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    218.3

  • Depth without door (inch)

    29"

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    33"

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    35 1/2"

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    234

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    67 1/4"

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    68 1/2"

  • Installation Clearance

    Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    32 1/4" x 69 7/8" x 35 7/8"

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    29 3/4 x 68 1/2 x 35 1/2

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    44 3/4"

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    33 1/4"

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    38 1/4"

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Sabbath Mode

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Pull Drawer

  • Drawer Divider

    Yes

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 / 2 Piece(Clear)

  • Durabase Solid Drawer Base

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    N/A

  • Dispenser Light

    No

  • Dual lce Maker

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    N/A

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Water Filter Model Name

    No

  • Water Filtration System

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Vista Handle

  • Contour Door

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Stainless Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

  • Convertible Drawer

    No

  • Full-Convert Drawer

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    587

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner Ver.

    No

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 