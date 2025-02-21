We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Large Capacity
Store More with More Interior Space
22 cubic feet to be exact Stock up on everything you need and enjoy moree space for your family's favourite foods and drinks.
Factory Installed Automatic Ice Maker
Our built-in icemaker automatically makes ice cubes, so that you always have ice on hand for those hot summer days or when entertaining at home.
Multi-Air Flow System
Fresher is Better
Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.
Multi-Air Flow System
Fresher is Better
Multi-Air Flow System is designed to maintain superior humidity and temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions within the refrigerator and strategically-placed vents in every section to help surround your food with cool air no matter where you put it.
Smart Diagnosis
Built-In Peace of Mind
The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems you may have over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.
ENERGY STAR® Certified
Save money. Save energy.
When your refrigerator uses at least 20% less energy than required by federal standards, you’re going to make an impact — on your energy bill and your energy consumption.
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
21.8
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
32 1/4" x 69 7/8" x 35 7/8"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
587
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Folding
No
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6 (3 Adjustable, 3 Gallon Sized)
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4 Split
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Wide Pantry
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
048231787307
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR
-
Product Type
French Door (3Door)
-
Standard/Counter Depth
Standard Depth
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
21.8
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
7.3
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
14.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
218.3
-
Depth without door (inch)
29"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
33"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
35 1/2"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
234
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
67 1/4"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
68 1/2"
-
Installation Clearance
Sides 2", Top 2", Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
32 1/4" x 69 7/8" x 35 7/8"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
29 3/4 x 68 1/2 x 35 1/2
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
44 3/4"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
33 1/4"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
38 1/4"
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
-
Sabbath Mode
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
Pull Drawer
-
Drawer Divider
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
6 / 2 Piece(Clear)
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
Yes
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
N/A
-
Dispenser Light
No
-
Dual lce Maker
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
N/A
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Water Filter Model Name
No
-
Water Filtration System
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Vista Handle
-
Contour Door
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
-
Convertible Drawer
No
-
Full-Convert Drawer
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
587
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Learner Ver.
No
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)