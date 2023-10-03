3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser (20.5 cu.ft.)

About Cookies on This Site

LFX21975ST

GENERAL

Capacity

20.5 Cu. Ft.

Refrigerator Capacity

14.7 cu.ft

Freezer Capacity

5.8 cu.ft

FEATURE

Freezer Door Type

Tilt-A-Drawer TM

External Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Filter

LT600P

MultiAir Flow System

Yes

Digital Temperature Controls

External LED SmoothTouchTM

Digital Sensor Controls

5

LoDecibel Operation

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Shelf Style

3 Slide-Out / 1 Folding

Cantilevered Shelves

Yes

Shelf Construction

Spill Protector Tempered Glass

Bins

2 Humidity Crisper / 1 Bonus Drawer

Glide N Serve Pantry Drawer

Yes

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

No. of Door Bin

4

Door Bin Material

2 Piece Clear

Dairy Bin

Yes

SpacePlus Ice System

Yes

FREEZER

Upper Drawer

Wire

Lower Drawer

Durabase Solid

Ice Maker

Yes

Divider

Yes

Ice Bin

Yes

Express Freeze / Ice Plus

Ice Plus

Freezer Light

Ceiling LED

MATERIAL AND FINISHES

Foam Door Insulation

Cyclo Pentane (No CFC, No HCFC)

Door Style

Contour

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Bio Shield AntI Bacterial Door Shield

Yes

Toe Grille

Yes

Back

Flush & Metal cover over mechanical parts

Handles

Matching Commercial Handles

Color

Stainless Steel

Cabinet Color

Grey

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Depth w/ Handles

30"

Depth w/o Handles

27 1/2"

Depth w/o Door

23 5/8"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

42 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/ handle)

44 1/4"

Width (door open 90 deg. w/o handle)

39 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance w/Handle

4 1/2"

Door Edge Clearance w/o Handle

1 3/4"

Installation Clearance

sides 1/8" x top 1" x back 1"

Weight (lbs): Unit/Carton

300/355

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 33"

UPC CODE

UPC Code

772454050312

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year parts and Labor, 7 Years on the Sealed System

