26 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator

Specs

Reviews

Support

26 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator

LFXS26596S

26 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator

LFXS26596S

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

LFXS26596S
CAPACITY
26 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 69 3/4" x 34 7/8"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

SUMMARY

Door Type

French 3-Door

Total Capacity

26.0

Standard Depth

Yes

InstaView™ Door-in-Door®

Yes

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

ThinQ® Technology

Yes

wi-fi Enabled

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

REFRIGERATOR

Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer

Yes

No. of Shelves

4 Split

Cantilevered Shelves

Hybrid Cantilevered

Shelf Construction

SpillProtector™ Tempered Glass

Crisper Bins

2 Humidity Crispers

Refrigerator Light

Ceiling LED (Frameless)

REFRIGERATOR DOOR

InstaView™ Door-in-Door®

Yes

Door-In-Door® with ColdSaver™ Panel

Yes

No. of Bins

7 Total (Including Door-in-Door®)

Door Bin Construction

1 Piece (Clear)

FREEZER

Drawers

2-Tier Organization

DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base

Yes

Divider

Yes

Freezer Light

LED Lighting

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Handle

Smart Pull™ Handle

CONVENIENCE

Temperature Controls

Electronic/Digital

Door Alarm

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Display Type

Membrane / Green LED

Sabbath Mode

Yes

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

Depth with Handles

34 7/8"

Depth without Handles

32 3/8"

Depth without Door

28 1/2"

Depth (Total with Door Open)

47 1/4"

Height to Top of Case

68 3/8''

Height to Top of Door Hinge

69 3/4"

Width

35 3/4"

Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)

44 1/4''

Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)

39 1/4"

Door Edge Clearance with Handle

4 1/2"

Door Edge Clearance without Handle

1 1/3"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Weight (Unit/Carton)

302 lbs. / 334lbs.

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)

38" x 73" x 36"

MATERIALS & FINISHES

Handle

Matching Commercial Handles

Available Colours

Stainless Steel, Matte Black Stainless Steel

Hidden Hinges

Yes

Surface

Smooth

Contour Door

Yes

Blowing Agent

Cyclopentane - Low Global Warming Potential, and Zero Ozone Depletion Potential Blowing Agent

CAPACITY

Refrigerator

17.20

Freezer

8.80

Total

26.00

RATINGS

Energy Consumption

708

WATER & ICE SYSTEM

Ice System

Slim SpacePlus®

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Dispenser Type

Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser

Daily Ice Production (lbs)

6.0 lbs.

IcePlus™ Production (lbs)

6.5 lbs.

Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)

2.5 + 4.0 lbs

Dispenser Light

Yes

Water Filter

LT1000P

Dual Ice

Yes

COOLING

Linear Compressor

Yes

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Temperature Sensors

6

Smart Cooling® System

Yes

Fresh Air Filter

Yes

Refrigerant

R600a: Low Global Warming Potential, Zero Ozone Depletion Potential and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant than R134a

THINQ® SMART FEATURES

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

ThinQ® Technology

Yes

Voice Activation

Yes

Works with

Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

Smart Grid Ready

Yes

WARRANTY

UPC

048231797061

Parts and Labour

1 Year

Sealed System (Parts & Labour)

5 Years

Compressor (Parts & Labour)

5 Years

Linear Compressor (Parts Only)

6-10 Years

