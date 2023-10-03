We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
26 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Door Type
-
French 3-Door
-
Total Capacity
-
26.0
-
Standard Depth
-
Yes
-
InstaView™ Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
ThinQ® Technology
-
Yes
-
wi-fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Hybrid Cantilevered
-
Shelf Construction
-
SpillProtector™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Humidity Crispers
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Ceiling LED (Frameless)
-
InstaView™ Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
Door-In-Door® with ColdSaver™ Panel
-
Yes
-
No. of Bins
-
7 Total (Including Door-in-Door®)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
-
Drawers
-
2-Tier Organization
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Divider
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
LED Lighting
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Handle
-
Smart Pull™ Handle
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
Membrane / Green LED
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Depth with Handles
-
34 7/8"
-
Depth without Handles
-
32 3/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
28 1/2"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
47 1/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 3/8''
-
Height to Top of Door Hinge
-
69 3/4"
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
44 1/4''
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
39 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/2"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
1 1/3"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
302 lbs. / 334lbs.
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 36"
-
Handle
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Available Colours
-
Stainless Steel, Matte Black Stainless Steel
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Smooth
-
Contour Door
-
Yes
-
Blowing Agent
-
Cyclopentane - Low Global Warming Potential, and Zero Ozone Depletion Potential Blowing Agent
-
Refrigerator
-
17.20
-
Freezer
-
8.80
-
Total
-
26.00
-
Energy Consumption
-
708
-
Ice System
-
Slim SpacePlus®
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Dispenser Type
-
Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Daily Ice Production (lbs)
-
6.0 lbs.
-
IcePlus™ Production (lbs)
-
6.5 lbs.
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lbs)
-
2.5 + 4.0 lbs
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Water Filter
-
LT1000P
-
Dual Ice
-
Yes
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
6
-
Smart Cooling® System
-
Yes
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
-
Refrigerant
-
R600a: Low Global Warming Potential, Zero Ozone Depletion Potential and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant than R134a
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
ThinQ® Technology
-
Yes
-
Voice Activation
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa
-
Smart Grid Ready
-
Yes
-
UPC
-
048231797061
-
Parts and Labour
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System (Parts & Labour)
-
5 Years
-
Compressor (Parts & Labour)
-
5 Years
-
Linear Compressor (Parts Only)
-
6-10 Years
